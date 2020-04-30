LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that it began shipping and deploying products from its family of AI thermal solutions, including Thermal Kits, Thermal Pads, and Thermal Helmets, in the United States and Japan.
"We are proud that customers such as casinos, entertainment venues, government agencies, hospitality organizations, industrial operations, law enforcement, and retail establishments have placed their trust in our AI-based thermal products to function as part of the solution for reopening the U.S. economy," stated Kai-Shing Tao, CEO of Remark Holdings. "Our solutions provide touch-free access control and monitoring, as well as accurate temperature measurement and the ability to scan as many as 120 people per minute, a rate that is approximately 10 times faster than manual checks. Our solutions also filter out non-human heat sources and provide security personnel with real-time alerts with photo identification."
The COVID-19 pandemic brought awareness to the United States of the importance of using thermal-detection technology as a first-level screening tool to prevent the spread of contagious diseases in locations and situations where people gather in large groups. In addition, employees are demanding that employers provide a safe work environment, beginning with temperature checks that help to promote a healthy environment.
Traditional thermal imagers and temperature devices require a human operator to scan each patron as they walk through a security point. The close proximity creates an uncomfortable intrusive experience for customers and employees in addition to causing delays at point of entry.
"We designed our family of thermal detection products to meet the specific needs of our customers," added Mr. Tao. "While thermal-imaging camera technology has been available for years, we have created what we believe are industry-leading solutions by integrating our award-winning AI software with very high-grade thermal-imaging cameras. Additionally, our AI-based temperature scanning solutions have operated successfully in Asia for nearly a year."
TK-1 (Thermal Kit 1) System
The company's AI-powered Thermal Kit is an all-inclusive solution that allows for fast, touch-free scanning of multiple people at one time as they enter through established access points at a customer's site. The system instantly and quietly alerts security personnel of any person with a skin temperature that suggests a higher-than-normal temperature, allowing site personnel to conduct a secondary temperature check.
Integrated with a calibrated, bi-spectral thermal camera, Remark AI's software intelligently identifies and detects people with temperatures that exceed a specified threshold, while also preventing spoofing, at speeds as high as 120 people per minute. The system can be mounted on walls, tripods, or ceilings to scan wider areas. At the ideal distance of 2-5 meters, the TK-1 System boasts accuracy within +/- 0.3℃. Additionally, Remark's thermal solutions can be used to enhance existing security camera infrastructure.
Customers install the TK-1 System either as a standalone unit or integrated into a centralized control system. Real-time video and audible alerts from each installed system are sent to the command center, allowing operators to identify and track any high-risk individuals and alert the nearest security personnel/operator for a secondary check.
Thermal Pad (R-Pad)
Remark's R-Pad combines precise, medical-grade infrared thermal-imaging sensors with the company's leading facial and object recognition algorithms in the form factor of a mounted tablet device. Placed at access points, the R-Pad scans everyone as they check in, and seamlessly integrates with a customer's access control and gate terminal. The R-Pad supports simultaneous multiple person clock-in, to avoid queueing, and facial-recognition-based attendance management.
Thermal Helmet and Thermal Kiosk
Remark's Thermal Helmet is a mobile solution fitted with a thermal-imaging camera that allows security personnel to patrol crowds and identify individuals with temperatures that exceed a specified threshold. A diffraction display provides multiple simultaneous temperature images that allows the security officer to accurately identify individuals who should be examined further.
The Thermal Kiosk can be placed anywhere in a facility, especially at access points. The kiosk then immediately notifies security personnel when it detects someone with a temperature that exceeds a specified threshold, and sends an image of the customer for additional tracking and testing. Thermal Helmets and Thermal Kiosks are proven solutions for use at large live entertainment events including sport stadiums and music concerts venues.
Additional information on the above products can be obtained by contacting the company at: info@remarkholdings.com.
