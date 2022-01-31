SARASOTA, Fla., Jan.31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The book has 36 stories on reversal of chronic diseases: heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, autoimmune, anxiety, depression and myriad other diseases. Stories are told by people in their own voice who suffered agonizing diseases. Many were told a disease was terminal with only months left to live, or that they would have to be on drugs forever. They reversed the disease naturally by converting to a whole food, plant-based (WFPB) diet. The disease was reversed to the point there were no detectable disease markers left, and medications were eliminated.
Dan Purjes said: "The more I looked at the WFPB lifestyle, the more I found it reversed numerous diseases for countless people. There was no book that had these incredibly inspiring stories. So, we wrote it."
Dr. Scott Stoll, said: "This book highlights multiple health benefits of a plant-based lifestyle including economic, environmental and ethical benefits."
The book is available at Amazon.com. A full-length documentary, DISEASE REVERSAL HOPE!: The Film, will be released in early 2022. Please visit the website http://www.DiseaseReversalHope.org.
All proceeds from the sale of the book and film, net of expenses, will go to charities.
