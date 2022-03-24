Remix Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Remix Therapeutics)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the SVB Leerink Biopharma Private Company Connect being held virtually from March 29-31, 2022.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

