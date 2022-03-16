Remix Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Remix Therapeutics)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced an upcoming presentation at the RNA Leaders World Congress taking place March 16-17, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland.

Title: Small molecule modulation of mRNA processing to control gene expression and target disease drivers

Presenter: Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics

Date and Time: Thursday, March 17 at 4:20 PM CET

Dr. Smith's presentation will highlight mechanisms of mRNA processing regulation and advances in the drug discovery toolkit that are leading to novel insights for small molecule discovery. Remix is developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease. For more information, please visit the RNA Leaders World Congress website here.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

