MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remote Medical Technologies (RMT) has dramatically enhanced the features and functions of the rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control Telemicroscopy Solution. Working diligently with their installed base, RMT carefully listened to each medical facility with the results of ease of use and improved patient care being of the utmost importance. rmtConnect™ maximizes performance, image quality, security and dramatically enhances clinician workflows to a whole new level.
rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control allows users to participate in a live, highly secure HD telepathology session in which Olympus BX family scope images are shared with remote pathologists in real-time. Participants can use PC and MAC desktop workstations as well as iPads, iPhones, or Android mobile devices.
RMT requires absolutely no scanning of slides; therefore, it remains a perfect, user-friendly solution for all microscope alternatives in anatomic pathology (especially for frozen sections in surgical pathology and for rapid on-site evaluation (ROSE) in cytology). Effortlessly load multiple slides onto the stage for remote clinicians to easily navigate. RMT Camera Controls have entirely customizable settings, in which you can select up to 7 objectives of your preference. The remote clinician receives the industry-leading live-dynamic image quality from RMT's premier 1-chip or 3-chip CMOS camera while easily using fine and coarse focus, and rmtFocusAssist™ z-plane viewing functionality for immediate decision-making. Users can also instantly move around the slide with a mouse and/or from a keyboard for quick assessments, be it from a PC and MAC. The Guide, which shows the label and specimen of the mounted slide being evaluated, coincides with the RMT Camera Controls. Thus users can easily navigate each individually labeled slide to identify and investigate points of interest. Points of interest are also easily identified through the Tours feature. Users mark and record specific positions of importance within the slide/specimen, including particular objective levels, for viewing later with the Tours feature. Quick Image (QI) scans provide optimal viewing and navigation assistance.
How is the rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control Solution different from the rest? The incredibly intuitive solution differentiates itself from the rest in so many ways.
- No 3rd party applications to screen share and control. Other products in the market space require 3rd party applications to screen share and to control a PC that manages the device. RMT has built the entire system and network architecture within the product, so you access and get the live imaging directly from the high-powered instrument with NO intermediary 3rd PARTY APPLICATIONS!
- Make assessments in minutes. This RMT design results in higher performance in live dynamic imaging and clinician workflow. It also reduces the time for the clinicians by making decisions in 3 easy steps utilizing rmtOneClick™ technology.
- Impeccable image quality. It is the only system on the market that offers a 3-chip CMOS camera showing additional depth within its imaging.
- Built in In-Session Communications. The customizable and expandable system has best-in-class in-session rmtInvite™ communication capability that allows session moderators to quickly invite multiple guests directly into a session via phone call, text, and email. VoiceNet enables all participants to communicate with WebCam and VoIP with simply one click of a button.
- Z-Plane focus assistance. rmtFocusAssist™ is a feature in itself that truly dazzles its users. This feature is for a difficult-to-read specimen, typically experienced with cytopathology when fluid is present on the slide. With this feature, the user can select from several z-plane locations ideal for viewing the required image.
RMT purposely designed the system's features to benefit the clinician and the medical facility for secure immediate decision-making with extraordinary imaging. Save time and increase revenue by reducing travel and waiting time to perform more remote adequacies and extend patient care. The solution makes consultations with on-call specialists and residents faster and easier. RMT has purposely designed a remote robotic controlled solution that is easily customizable and expandable with in-session communications to handle current and future needs. The RMT Remote Robotic Control solution does not use bulky and flimsy slide-holder box cartridges. The solution implements an open and immediate slide access microscope technology that is proven to be faster.
Want to check this out for yourself? Contact RMT at 855-867-3034 or info@rmtcentral.com to receive an online demo or schedule an appointment to implement a Pilot Program at your facility.
