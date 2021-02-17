MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical facilities worldwide are currently turning to remote clinical services among the best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic. This pandemic has changed how pathology departments are utilizing their laboratories and altering the way colleagues share information. Various clinical services that expressly incorporate multi-headed microscopes allow for multi-person viewing of specimens. Widely used for teaching and research, multi-head scopes allow residents or colleagues to view specimen observations in real-time. With positive COVID-19 cases continuing to affect the country and hundreds of millions of people still in need of vaccination, pathology departments are preparing their facilities to implement remote workflows to adhere to CDC guidelines and help end the pandemic.
Criteria for remote solutions must include pristine image quality with absolutely no pixelation, high security, and ease of use customized for specific workflows. RMT's rmtConnect™ for Telepathology Solutions successfully exceeds each of these critical criteria for remote telepathology implementation. rmtConnect™ allows users to participate in a live, highly secure HD telepathology session in which scope images are shared from the scope room to remote pathologists in real-time. RMT requires absolutely no scanning of slides; therefore, it remains a perfect user-friendly solution for all multi-headed microscope alternatives and surgical pathology, telecytology, rapid on-site evaluations (ROSE), and frozen sections. rmtConnect™ is quantifiably favored over generic video conferencing screen sharing because it is purpose-built to be a highly secure and high-performance custom solution for pathology departments. It's industrial-strength wireless connectivity (with or without a height-adjustable mobile cart), and in-session communications, rmtVoiceNet™ (Webcam with VoIP capabilities), as well as the remarkable RMT host invite functionality with rmtInvite™ (send an email/text or call guests directly from the session) are unparalleled. Workflows that include microscopes equipped with multi-heads with several persons observing simultaneously (with several binocular heads or viewing ports) can now efficiently be conducted with RMT's cleverly designed technology.
Veterans in the pathology field are seeing much success with remote telepathology. RMT CEO, Don Marchon, explains that "Adopters of the rmtConnect™ solution are finding great value and return on investment with RMT's purpose-built telepathology system." Healthcare workers worldwide are working late hours, weekends, overtime and sharing cases to prevent a backlog of specimen review. A highly accredited Clinical Director based in Pennsylvania, "With a husband in surgery, two elderly parents who babysit, and three little kids home from school, being able to access RMT from home during this pandemic has been a lifesaver for me in terms of keeping everything together and safe in my life while on service!" Healthcare has seen a grand expansion of remote digital pathology during this public health emergency.
