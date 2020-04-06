INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Right now, the Covid-19 virus is affecting all facets of our lives, Equis Consulting Group recognizes the challenges and uncertainty that this pandemic is causing. Equis was created to specialize in clinical remote device follow-up, promoting better clinical outcomes for the patients, and allowing the office to focus on outstanding personal care. They will be operating without any anticipated interruptions in service and our structure is set up to allow their staff to work remotely to provide continuation of excellent care to their clients during this time.
Currently, there will be no modifications to the reporting processes that are set up with each individual client. They do anticipate that there may be office closures and absent support staff within device clinics.
Customer quote:
"We have been impressed with quality of service that Equis has provided. They (Equis) were able to integrate with our Epic EMR System, rapidly catch us up with old transmissions, and keep us up to date with all new transmissions. I would recommend them to any clinic that is struggling to provide remote monitoring to their device patients."
Equis remains committed to providing excellent care for patients, as well as supporting clinical device staff. A lot of device clinics are in dire need for additional help at this time, even for a temporary basis. Making sure that the elderly population is managed without putting them in harm's way is their top priority.
Equis is committed to providing exceptional patient care, especially during this critical time of need. Their priority has always been to provide the highest quality services to best fit our patients' and clinics/hospitals'
Equis wants to thank their existing clinics for choosing them as your remote monitoring provider and wish good health to you, your staff and their families.
