RENO, Nev., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A multi-authored team led by expert consultant John Paul Mendocha recently released a unique guide to navigating the remote workspace during massive global work-from-home orders (https://survivethequarantine.com/). John Paul Mendocha is a serial entrepreneur with over four decades of experience, a professional speaker, and company trainer with nearly 800 weekly episodes in his well-known series: Dr. SpeedSelling ™. John's methods are reality-tested, market proven, and he leverages both his skill and the talent of others to help teams and companies survive these challenging times. The book is currently available on Amazon.com.
"It's amazing and rather frightening to see – so much is physically shut down," said Mendocha. "NBA, NCAA, Formula One racing, restaurants, theaters, churches. For the first time ever, Vegas is closed down! When Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, gambling came to a stop for three hours. Just 180 minutes! For the 35th president of the United States! But in today's coronavirus epidemic, Vegas (and many other businesses) will be closed for weeks, possibly for months. So what can small businesses do to pay the bills, when everything's shutting down? Simple – work remotely."
Synopsis: In "Remote Work for a Better World," Mendocha and his eight co-authors provide a blueprint for small businesses and entrepreneurs to continue to build their businesses and prosper during challenging times; through the pandemic, and beyond. Chapters include information regarding how to get connected, virtual work, telecommuting, working from the car or anywhere else, virtual and remote teams, digital nomads and distance work, setting up remote offices and running virtual meetings, video conferencing and web meetings using Zoom and other online hosting tools, and so much more.
"Remote Work for a Better World" includes the expert advice of world-class business strategists and thinkers, like:
- Gabe Bautista: International consultant, digital coach and growth strategist.
- Helene Gidley: Project Management Professional and Certified Scrum Master.
- C.J. Kuseler: Word artist, copywriter, speaker, poet, performing artist, author.
- Thomas Meloche: Virtual software developer and published author of the best-selling book "Joy, Inc: How We Built a Workplace People Love."
- Michael Mendocha: Master recruiter, sales, marketing, project management and technical services administrator.
- Douglas Wesney: Business operations and systems leader in a Fortune 500 company.
"Remote Work for a Better World" is a valuable guide already poised to become the go-to training manual for remote working strategies that get results.
