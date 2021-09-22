AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Removery, the world leader in laser tattoo removal, change and fade services, announced today that it has opened a new studio in Arlington, VA. The company also announced the acquisition of UnTattooU in Vienna, VA, and Pristine Laser Center in Orlando, FL. Removery will work alongside both acquisition locations on rebranding over the next few weeks as they become official Removery studios. All locations will follow all necessary COVID-19 safety protocols.
"We are excited to continue our growth trajectory as we establish Removery throughout the U.S. and beyond," said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. "UnTattooU and Pristine Laser have built strong foundations in their regions—not only among people looking for fade and removal services but also top-notch tattoo artists. We appreciate the warm welcome we've received thus far, and look forward to a seamless transition as we bring the highest level of laser technology and global expertise to these new studios."
Northern Virginia / DC Metro
Removery's new Arlington studio is located at 4328 Wilson Boulevard in the open-air portion of Ballston Quarter. The studio is led by cutting-edge laser specialists who are trained in the most advanced laser tattoo removal equipment and procedures. All Removery technicians use the state-of-the-art PicoWayⓇ laser to safely remove or fade unwanted tattoos as fast, effectively and comfortably as possible.
In addition to the new studio in Arlington, Removery acquired UnTattooU from Mark Chauteh. The laser tattoo removal and laser facial treatment center, located at 431 Maple Avenue W in Vienna, serves clients in the Arlington, Fairfax, Tysons and surrounding D.C. region. "We are very excited for the opportunity that Removery provides for not only our team but also our clients. Joining the world leader in removal unlocks the vast network of locations and the combined knowledge and experience of the leading tattoo removal providers in the country to our clients. We are eager to take part in the continued growth and expansion of Removery and the tattoo removal industry," said Mark, who will remain with Removery as studio manager for Vienna.
Central Florida
Situated just north of Orlando, Pristine Laser Center is located at 1180 Spring Centre Boulevard in Altamonte Springs and is a premier medical laser center in Central Florida. The center offers laser tattoo removal, laser permanent makeup tattoo removal, as well as laser treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, acne, fine lines and wrinkles and laser hair removal. Pristine is led by Dr. Mohammad Eskandari, who will be remaining with Removery at the Orlando location. "At Pristine Laser Center, we strove to provide a consistent and effective solution to the common problem of tattoo regret. We are excited to join Removery because they share our passion for using clinical excellence to provide consistent results," said Eskandari.
Removery is working to normalize laser tattoo removal and fading. The company plans to continue its growth, with a target of opening 200-plus locations across North America and Australia over the next five years. For more information, visit removery.com.
About Removery
Removery is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world with more than 60 locations across the U.S., Australia and Canada. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela's state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before and after photos or to schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com.
Media Contact
Caitlin Wolf, Removery, 4109352363, caitlin@meshbr.com
SOURCE Removery