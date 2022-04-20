Luke Dandrea, Serial Entrepreneur Featured in Forbes Takes Aim at Curing Addiction Crisis. reNAD+ LLC, the Premier biologically-based drug recovery center, announced today filing of a patent entitled "Therapeutic Suppression of Opioid Associated Astrocyte Inflammation by Metabolic Manipulation".
SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- reNAD+ Biologically-Based Drug Recovery Center Announces Patent on Biological Mechanism Associated with Over Ninety Percent Success Rate in Opioid Recovery
Serial Entrepreneur Featured in Forbes Takes Aim at Curing Addiction Crisis
reNAD+ LLC, the Premier biologically-based drug recovery center, announced today filing of a patent entitled "Therapeutic Suppression of Opioid Associated Astrocyte Inflammation by Metabolic Manipulation". The patent covers novel findings showing that nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) reverses inflammatory changes in animal models of toll like receptor (TLR)-4 activation. It is published in the peer-reviewed literature that TLR-4 activation is associated not only with activation of immune cells that cause brain damage, but also is an integral part of the addiction process. NAD+ IV Therapy can restore and rebalance neurotransmitters that help reduce cravings and withdrawals.
"We have seen stunning recoveries in patients treated who have failed conventional treatments such Suboxone and Methadone," Said Luke Dandrea President and CEO of reNAD+ LLC.. "Our desire has always been to be "science-based" therefore we are extremely enthusiastic about having identified one of the biological mechanisms by which this therapy works."
Mr. Dandrea is a serial entrepreneur with a history of successes including have been featured in local and national press including Forbes. reNAD+ was started when Mr. Dandrea was able to cure a loved one from opioid addiction using a form of intravenous NAD+.
While the Company is currently offering its patented-pending technologies through qualified physician collaborators, it is concurrently developing an intellectual property and regulatory position in order to facilitate accelerated expansion. Providing a spin on standard rehab, reNAD+ got its name by combining standard rehab methods with new and improved science of NAD+…See more at (http://www.renadcure.com)
