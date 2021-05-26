GLENDALE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renal Support Network (RSN), a nonprofit, patient-run organization, encourages people with kidney disease to share their inspirational stories by entering its 19th Annual Essay Contest. This year RSN encourages people who have kidney disease to use their voice to express their appreciation for a healthcare professional who improved their experience of care. It's all about the champions on their healthcare team.
"Who is Your Healthcare Hero?"
RSN's Essay Contest provides people who have chronic kidney disease (CKD), who may be on dialysis or have a kidney transplant a unique opportunity to let the world know how their healthcare professional went the extra mile to improve their health, well-being, and daily routine. It gives these people who live with a chronic illness a chance to shine a light on their heroes.
Lori Hartwell, RSN's founder and president, author of Chronically Happy: Joyful Living in Spite of Chronic Illness, and host of KidneyTalk Podcast, says, "People who live successfully with a chronic illness like kidney disease know firsthand the importance of their healthcare advocate." She added, "The RSN Essay Contest provides those people living with kidney disease a forum where they can share their experiences with healthcare professionals who go above and beyond in the services they provide. I look forward to hearing these stories and honoring those who work so hard to keep everyone safe during these challenging times especially during the Covid-19 pandemic."
All submissions must not exceed 750 words and must be written by someone who has been diagnosed with CKD.
Contest winners will receive cash prizes: First Place, $500; Second Place, $300; and Third Place, $100. The submission deadline is August 10, 2021. Winners will be announced the week of Sept 20th, 2021, and winning essays will be published on RSNHope.org and featured in RSN's publication KidneyTalk® Magazine and posted on our website.
Visit https://www.rsnhope.org/essay-contest to learn more about the rules and how to submit your essay.
RSN would like to thank their corporate partners who support this great contest: AstraZeneca, Ardelyx, Fresenius Kidney Care and U.S. Renal Care.
The Renal Support Network (RSN) is a nonprofit patient-run organization that provides non-medical services to those affected by chronic kidney disease. RSN strives to help patients (dialysis, kidney transplant, and newly diagnosed patients) develop their personal coping skills, special talents, and employability by educating and empowering them to take control of the course and management of the disease. http://www.rsnhope.org
