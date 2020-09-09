Reneo Receives Orphan Drug Designations from the EMA for REN001 for the Treatment of LCHAD Deficiency and MELAS Syndrome and Moves Forward with Clinical Trials

A global clinical trial is slated to begin for early next year to evaluate REN001 for the treatment of primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM), including MELAS syndrome For LCHAD deficiency and other fatty acid oxidation disorders (FAOD), a Phase 1b clinical trial is currently recruiting and expanding globally and an international observational study is planned to begin this fall