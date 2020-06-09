LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RenovoRx, an innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent 15,807,011. This new patent broadly covers its unique therapeutic method called Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMPTM) designed for targeted delivery of chemotherapeutic agents to treat tumors with a proprietary catheter in conjunction with radiation. The TAMP method patent expands RenovoRx's patent portfolio and is the Company's sixth U.S. patent and the second patent issued in the past six months.
"We are thrilled to reach this pivotal milestone with the issuance of our 6th patent, and it will serve as a cornerstone to our patent portfolio. TAMP is an innovative targeted therapy that offers cancer patients a potential option to achieve an extended and better quality of life," said Shaun R. Bagai, Chief Executive Officer at RenovoRx. "This patent continues to expand opportunities for patients through targeted therapy, while growing our collective patent portfolio and ultimately improving value for shareholders."
"Despite challenges confronting pancreatic cancer patients and their healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, our TIGeR-PaC phase III clinical trial continues to advance," said Ramtin Agah, MD, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at RenovoRx. "The trial is actively enrolling patients in the U.S. and Europe, and study enrollment is now at more than 20 percent worldwide."
RenovoRx's proprietary FDA cleared medical device system employs a dual-balloon infusion catheter, enabling the proprietary TAMP approach for targeted delivery of a drug to tumor site. RenovoRx has already secured Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for Intra-Arterial gemcitabine for the treatment of pancreatic and bile duct cancer. This combination is being utilized in the TIGeR-PaC Phase III trial evaluating extended median survival and improved quality of life for pancreatic cancer patients.
The randomized TIGeR-PaC trial is enrolling newly diagnosed, unresectable locally-advanced pancreatic cancer patients in the United States and Europe. To learn more, visit https://renovorx.com/clinical-trial/.
About RenovoRx, Inc.
RenovoRx, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, is developing innovative solutions for targeted delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and therapeutic agents such as chemotherapy, to specific sites in the body. Delivering these concentrated agents through the Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) method with RenovoCath safely and without transmission to non-targeted areas, is the focus of RenovoRx technology. Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
