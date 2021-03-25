IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcules, the leading provider of unified, intelligent security-as-a-service solutions, announced that Renown Health has deployed the Arcules Unified Security Platform to enhance safety and security at mobile COVID-19 test facilities. The Arcules solution helps ensure the remote location's security as physicians and medical personnel work to test and care for patients.
Like most healthcare facilities and hospitals, Renown Health has faced an influx of individuals infected with COVID-19. As a result of this demand, Renown built remote facilities to address the growing demand but needed to ensure the location's security. Because these sites are not permanent, stakeholders needed to find a solution that could monitor activity while addressing connectivity and bandwidth limitations. It also required rapid deployment of technology that could integrate with its Milestone Systems XProtect Video Management System seamlessly and support the ongoing expansion of connected devices.
"We wanted to migrate to the cloud, but we needed to ensure it was built specifically for video use cases and offered options to expand as needed as the healthcare environment evolves," said Joe Edwards, Director of Security at Renown Health. "During our selection process, both our security team and our IT organization discovered that Arcules delivered the best solution for our growing environment. When all things were considered, Arcules was the winner hands-down."
Technology integrator and Renown partner Incline Technology Consulting recommended the Arcules Edge Cloud Solution to collect and store incoming video data from five Axis cameras on an edge storage device. This allows users to remotely view and manage incoming data via the cloud.
"Arcules was the ideal choice for Renown because of its scalability, flexibility, and its ability to integrate with both the organization's existing video infrastructure seamlessly," said Nic Hasler, Founder and President at Incline. "Beyond its technology capabilities, the Arcules team delivered outstanding service and support to ensure the system met all of our requirements."
"Renown is a leader in healthcare excellence, and we are pleased to play a role in helping the organization protect critical assets and enhance security operations so that they can focus on taking care of its patients," said Nigel Waterton, CRO at Arcules. "The healthcare market in particular experiences significant benefits and cost savings through the implementation of cloud solutions – not to mention the increased security benefits for providers and patients - which reduces complexity and cost, delivers scalability, and increases resiliency."
Arcules, a Canon Group company, addresses the unmet need of modern enterprises for integrated cloud-based video surveillance, access control, and IoT with its Unified Cloud Security Platform. Arcules combines previously untapped video monitoring data with sensor data and analytics to deliver actionable insights that ultimately drive better business decisions, optimize operations and improve safety. Visit arcules.com for more information.
