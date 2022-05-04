Dr. Talei is widely known as one of the top professionals in his field, earning global recognition for his beautiful surgical results. He is thrilled to share his new, exciting innovation in lip lift procedures.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ben Talei is a leading double board-certified plastic surgeon who is well known for his dedication to using the most natural and minimally invasive techniques possible to achieve exceptional outcomes in facial plastic surgery. He offers patients cutting-edge care at The Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery and the AuraSpa Healing Center. Dr. Talei has carried out countless successful lip lift and augmentation procedures, and his new Cupid Lift™ technique will offer another opportunity to deliver outstanding results for patients. The Cupid Lift™ is a deep plane upper lip lift, which is performed using the unique and groundbreaking Cupid design. This design, created by Dr. Ben Talei, can modify and improve lip shape, contour and volume. Prior lip lifts have only been focused on lifting and shortening the lip height, often resulting in exaggerated or fake appearances.
The Cupid Lift™ design depends on a deep plane upper lip lift to work properly. Using a subnasal incision as the access point, the SMAS layer (superficial musculoaponeurotic system) is released above the orbicularis oris muscle layer. This allows the composite skin and SMAS flap to roll over the muscle layer without bunching the muscle which would crowd the area and obliterate proper muscle function. The deep plane lift results in a true tension-free closure which helps decrease chances of problems with scarring and changes to the nose. This also helps ensure a more precise result with better preservation and even improvements in muscle function.
"My advanced Cupid Lift™ technique focuses on reverse engineering of the lip excision to obtain the most balanced and natural results," says Dr. Ben Talei.
More about Dr. Benjamin Talei:
Dr. Talei received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his residency training in head and neck surgery at Columbia University, Cornell University Medical Centers and New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following his residency program, Dr. Ben Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in facial & plastic and reconstructive surgery, including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. In addition, Dr. Talei is a respected author, speaker and humanitarian. He is internationally recognized and has been widely featured as an expert in various media outlets.
For more information on the Cupid Lift™ or other procedures that Dr. Talei offers, please visit http://www.beverlyhillscenter.com or call (310)288-0641.
