MemorialCare named Dr. Marc Sakwa (left) System Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery for MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute and Medical Director of Adult Cardiovascular Surgery at Long Beach Medical Center. Dr. Jeffrey Altshuler (right) will lead MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute as Medical Director of Cardiovascular Surgery at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills. MemorialCare also includes Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians and more than 200 community-based healthcare locations from the South Bay to Long Beach to Southern Orange County.