CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Schwartz, DDS has joined the Dental Professionals team, bringing extensive experience and specialized training in sleep medicine to the practice.
"I'm thrilled to join forces with this outstanding group of professionals to offer patients my skills in sleep medicine alongside their exceptional, personalized oral healthcare," says Dr. Schwartz. "I fully share their commitment to providing highest quality treatment with advanced technology solely focused on enhancing patient comfort and outcomes."
A practicing dentist since 1988, Dr. Schwartz is the current President of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM), the preeminent organization dedicated to this type of patient care. He is one of a limited group of dentists in the country to be awarded the designation of Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine. A pioneer in the field, Dr. Schwartz is regarded as one of the nation's foremost experts and lecturers and works to educate other healthcare professionals on best practices as well as direct future research.
Dental sleep medicine centers on oral appliance therapy (OAT), a clinically proven treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. Worn at bedtime, similar to a night guard or retainer, the appliance is designed to counter breathing obstruction by maintaining an open airway, stabilizing the tongue and jaw and preventing any collapse that leads to blockage. Compared to CPAP machines traditionally used to treat sleep apnea, an oral appliance is less invasive, more comfortable, and easier to use and maintain, according to Dr. Schwartz.
"A custom-fit oral appliance allows people who suffer from symptoms of sleep apnea to experience uninterrupted, continuous breathing through the night," says Dr. Schwartz. "Improving sleep in this way has a profound impact on a patient's overall well-being, helping to restore alertness and revitalize health."
A graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, Dr. Schwartz completed postdoctoral continuing education focused on treating OSA, and is a strong supporter of advanced medical training for all who practice dental sleep medicine.
"Our collective mission at Dental Professionals is to go beyond dentistry," he says, "and this describes my approach perfectly. Providing the best treatment for OSA involves much more than simply placing an oral appliance. We consider it in the context of a medical disease – one with a high likelihood of comorbidities."
It is estimated that 40 million U.S. adults have undiagnosed or untreated obstructive sleep apnea, which increases their risk of health complications such as hypertension, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.
Dr. Schwartz has authored numerous articles for professional publications including the Journal of Dental Sleep Medicine (JDSM), Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (JCSM) and Dental Sleep Practice (DSP) Magazine. In his role as AADSM president, Dr. Schwartz supports member dentists with evidence-based materials highlighting oral appliances as a viable alternative to CPAP; most recently to ensure that sleep apnea patients affected by the Philips Respironics recall of millions of its CPAP devices continued to receive effective treatment for their condition.
About Dental Professionals
The top-rated Dental Professionals are dedicated to a mission of going "Beyond Dentistry" to enhance patients' overall healthcare and personal well-being. A full-service oral healthcare provider, Dental Professionals offers expertise ranging from dental implants to cosmetic veneers, crowns to full mouth reconstruction. Comprehensive general dental care and specialist treatments for complex needs, including Dr. Schwartz's oral appliance therapy for sleep apnea, are provided onsite at both Dental Professionals locations in downtown Chicago and the suburban North Shore.
