Hot off the heels of his last fellowship, extraordinary Dentist Dr.Vikaskumar N. Patel is now a fellow of the prominent Pierre Fauchard Academy,an International Honor Dental Organization.
COLUMBIA, Md., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pierre Fauchard Academy, founded in 1936, is an honorary dental service aimed to recognize and honor outstanding international leadership in the dental profession. Fellowship in the Academy is by nomination only. It is designed to celebrate past accomplishments in dentistry and encourage future productivity.
Today, the Pierre Fauchard Academy continues to house a distinguished cadre of dental experts and professionals from around the globe. They work assiduously to make advancements in the industry. It is no surprise that such an illustrious organization has included Dr. Vikaskumar N. Patel in its ranks.
Dr. Patel began his journey into dentistry in his homeland, India. He attended Rajiv Gandhi University, graduating with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery. He then taught at the Dental College before moving to the United States in 2008.
Never one to grow complacent, upon arrival in the United States, Dr. Patel attended Monroe College, followed by NYU, where he completed his MBA and DDS, respectively. While attending University, he was an active member of the student body, ultimately copping the position of President of the Advanced Placement Student Dental Association. Dr. Patel was an honor student, finally graduating with the prestigious Sigma Beta Delta award.
His extensive career has seen him being recognized by various organizations. He is the recipient of the Margaret E. Mahoney Fellowship from the New York Academy of Medicine for his research investigating the effectiveness of federally qualified health centers in providing dental services to underserved communities. He was then awarded the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) grant for his research involving endodontic materials in 2012.
His recognition continued by becoming a Fellow of the International Congress of Implantologists for implant dentistry in 2019. In 2021, he received an associate fellowship in The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), which boasts the title of the nation's oldest professional organization dedicated to advancing the implant field.
Dr. Patel has taken his years of expertise and his love of the profession to provide high-quality service while maintaining lasting relations with his patients. His dedication to craft, acumen, and peer respect has undoubtedly contributed to him being invited to join the ranks at the Pierre Fauchard Academy. The illustrious organization is invitation-only, the best among dental fields, and internationally respected, with membership extended to less than 4% of the world's dental fraternity.
Even with multiple fellowships under his belt, the good doctor remains a staunch proponent of lifelong learning and continues to edify himself with the latest and best in standards in the field.
When he isn't busy being an extraordinary dental hero, Dr. Vikaskumar N.Patel swaps his excavator in favor of photography, playing the piano, hiking, and being a dedicated husband and doting father.
