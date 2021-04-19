NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network today announced the next in its series of interactive Forums for General Counsels -- this one featuring ethicist Dr. Arthur Caplan, a veteran Vanguard faculty member.
Dr. Caplan, founding director of the NYU Langone Division of Medical Ethics, will discuss the implications of COVID with General Counsels of Fortune 500 corporations, who comprise the GC division of the Vanguard Network. Ken Banta, founder and principal of Vanguard will facilitate the candid, off the record discussion.
The online session will take place on April 28 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm ET. GCs can request an invitation for this timely event here.
Dr. Caplan's recent accomplishments include:
- Advising the WHO on compassionate care
- Working with the US Conference of Mayors on reopening sports and recreation facilities
- Running a team watching vaccine development— and the anti-vaccination contingent
Guiding a health system on equitable distribution of scarce resources
The Vanguard Network supports C-suite members -- General Counsels -- in strengthening their leadership capabilities. "We regularly host high level dialogues that focus on real-world challenges, with candid discussions about what works -- and doesn't -- in leadership," said Ken Banta, founder and principal of the Vanguard Network.
The Art Caplan conversation is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders. C-Suite leaders who would like to attend the Forum, and explore membership in the Vanguard Network, are invited to find out more here.
The Vanguard Network helps senior leaders transform themselves and their organizations to drive high performance. Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
In addition to Caplan, Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes legendary CEO David Pyott, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, incoming GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
