MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading hair restoration expert, Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, was a featured lecturer at the recent Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery which took place virtually on August 20th and 21st. The event was put on by the International Federation of Facial Plastic Surgery Societies (IFFPSS) and included 55 hours of continuous education including Dr. Epstein's lecture: The Art and Science of Modern Hair Restoration Surgery.
Over the last 25+ years, Dr. Epstein has established a reputation as one of the foremost experts in hair restoration surgery globally. During the online Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery, fellow surgeons had the chance to learn about Dr. Epstein's approach to treating different areas of hair loss in men and women including scalp, eyebrow, and beard restorations. Dr. Epstein also discussed procedures used for lowering hairlines, a surgery he performs frequently at his Miami-based practice, The Foundation for Hair Restoration.
Having performed over 17,000 hair restoration procedures for an international roster of clients, Dr. Epstein spoke on the importance of mastering techniques across a broad spectrum of patients.
"It was an honor to be a featured lecturer at the recent Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery." Dr. Epstein said. "I'm passionate about continuing education and knowledge-sharing and truly enjoyed sharing my perspective from over 25 years of practice. My years of practice combined with my fervent dedication to researching and developing new therapies for the treatment of hair loss has been the key to my success and it was great to pass on some of my learnings."
Attendees of Dr. Epstein's lecture had the opportunity to learn about performing FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction or Excision) and FUT hair transplants, procedures which Dr. Epstein and his team perform using 2600+ grafts. In his talk, Dr. Epstein emphasized how he and his team were able to master the FUE transplant technique where the thousands of grafts are done "safely, expeditiously, and without issue", as well as presented the application of this technique for beard and eyebrow restoration.
Dr. Epstein also touched on his experience as a Voluntary Assistant Professor at the University of Miami and his extensive writings on emerging hair restoration treatments including stem cell and fat transfer therapies.
Dr. Epstein's long list of achievements include regularly being named one of the Best Surgeons in America as well as being named a Castle Connelly Top Doctor. As a board-certified surgeon, Dr. Epstein holds credentials from the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery, and the American Board of Otolaryngology.
About Dr. Epstein
Dr. Jeffrey S. Epstein, MD, FACS, FISHRS, is considered one of the world's most respected experts in hair restoration. He is the Founder and Director of The Foundation for Hair Restoration in Miami, an accredited and highly regarded medical facility serving domestic and international patients.
