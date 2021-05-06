BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, BETTER – a groundbreaking food, diabetes, and body-positivity documentary that sets out to revolutionize the way we eat, think, and live – is announcing that renowned Harvard doctors and researchers will be starring in the upcoming May 25th release of the award-winning film.
BETTER is a transformative food, diabetes, and body-positivity documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking, and living. Attempting to put an end to all the diet wars with a Harvard Medical Doctor backed approach, BETTER aims to eliminate confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing "Diabesity" (diabetes that occurs with obesity) which is one of the greatest medical health crises the world has ever faced.
Available for pre-order on iTunes as of May 1st, the film was shot on-location at Harvard Medical School and follows renowned Harvard doctors leading the revolution of curing the obesity and diabetes epidemics including:
● David Ludwig, MD, PhD
Endocrinologist and Boston Children's Hospital Co-Director, New Balance Foundation Obesity Prevention Center, Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, Professor of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health, author of The New York Times best-seller Always Hungry?, and among the world's most respected and cited researchers into how diet affects hormones, obesity, and diabetes.
● Dr. JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH
Chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and among the world's most respected and cited researchers on women's health, preventive medicine, and population science.
● Dr. Kirsten Davison, PhD
Professor and Associate Dean for Research at Boston College, Adjunct Professor at Harvard School of Public Health, former Associate Professor at Harvard School of Public Health, and a highly cited researcher on obesity and nutrition's impact on children's wellbeing.
● John Ratey, MD
Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, an internationally recognized expert in Neuropsychiatry, and among the world's most respected and cited researchers on the therapeutic treatment of mental and physical disease with nutrition and exercise.
"We need a much more sophisticated approach to weight control that will help people succeed over the long term," stated Dr. David Ludwig, Professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health and New York Times Best-Selling Author of Always Hungry?. "If we don't do something about it, this generation of children will lead shorter, less healthful lives than their parents."
At a time when people with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes who fall ill with Covid-19 are at three, to four, times higher risk of severe illness and hospitalization compared to people without diabetes, obesity also significantly increases the risk for worse outcomes after Covid-19 infection.
Today's global Diabesity epidemic is a result of the twin epidemics of obesity and type 2 diabetes with more than 1.9 billion adults worldwide overweight, and, of those, more than 650 million have obesity. Globally, rates of obesity are nearly triple of what they were in 1975. Additionally, the total number of people living with diabetes globally was 171 million, a figure that is expected to rise to 366 million in 2030. In the U.S., more than 34 million adults have diabetes, and more than 88 million adults have pre-diabetes.
With the Harvard doctors weighing in on the fallacy of the "calories in, calories out" and "all calories are created equal" model of weight loss, BETTER offers a proven path toward safer, better living through revolutionary methods that lower the body weight "setpoint" using simple, evidence-based solutions that anyone can use to optimize their diet (e.g., keto, vegan, paleo, kosher, halal, etc.) and to protect against today's most common diseases.
Bringing the movie to life in all too relatable ways, BETTER showcases inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have overcome discrimination, prejudice, depression, shame, and humiliation. Assumptions that Diabesity can be prevented by self-control, and that a lack of willpower, intelligence, and discipline "justifies" a Diabesity diagnosis, are all examples of ignorant attitudes that contribute to rampant prejudice and discrimination against Diabese individuals.
"Studies have found that 'anti-fat' prejudice and discrimination are in some cases even more prevalent than discrimination due to gender and race," said Jonathan Bailor, Executive Producer of BETTER. "There is deep injustice and suffering here that tens of millions of us are too ashamed to talk about. I sincerely hope that BETTER starts a much-needed conversation and healing."
Also in BETTER, New York Times best-selling author of The Calorie Myth and The Setpoint Diet, and founder of Wellness Engineering, Jonathan Bailor, shares how personal tragedy led him to dedicate his life to finding a better way to eat, think, and live, and one that reverses the causes and symptoms of top risk factors for COVID complications and death: Diabesity.
Set for official release on iTunes on May 25th, for more information on BETTER visit: https://bettermovie.com/
ABOUT BETTER:
