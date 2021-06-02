ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the last year, healthful skincare demands have undoubtedly experienced monumental shake-ups reinforcing the importance of a healthy immune system and skin wellness. Dr. Ebru Karpuzoglu, an immunologist and molecular medicine expert has created AveSeena, a new line of skincare grounded in the science of inflammation.
She coined the term immunocosmetics™ as AveSeena combines Dr. Ebru's immunology expertise with premium, plant-powered, natural ingredients known to address concerns such as signs of aging and sensitivities - like green caviar oil and honey - to visibly support, defend and nourish skin, the body's essential and vital line of defense. The innovative skincare line consists of a cream, mask, serum, oil elixir, cleanser and eye concentrate.
The research approach Dr. Ebru used unveils a potentially surprising concept in skin care: the healthful peak of skin is defined by, not one, but four major barriers or pillars - the physical, chemical, skin microbiome and immune balance which defend against environmental aggressors. Daily chronic inflammation can be one of the reasons skin prematurely shows signs of aging, or "inflammaging" as Dr. Ebru calls it, and through decreasing this impact you can effectively preserve the youthful core of the skin.
"AveSeena understands the impact of 'inflammaging' in increasing signs of premature aging and our ultimate goal is to keep skin protected, supported and comforted," said Dr. Ebru Karpuzoglu, AveSeena founder. "With so many people dealing with reactive sensitive skin, we've created wellness solutions that deliver super powerful results with gentle formulations."
Harnessing 20 years of scientific knowledge, AveSeena's immunologist and cosmetic chemist experts pioneered "dermoimmuno" beauty and "immunocosmetics" at the forefront of clean and natural beauty. Products are designed to be free from a long list of sensitivity triggers to support people with even the most sensitive skin type looking for minimalist routines (skinimalism). They are dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, synthetic fragrance free, soy free, nut free and cruelty free. Designed to help the skin's four barrier pillars working their best, formulations are ultra powerful and gentle solutions to support the skin's vital line of defense for a glowing finish, while locking out the bad inflammatory aggressors.
"All AveSeena offerings are designed to be multi-functional and multi-tasking allowing people to use less product and see more results," Dr. Ebru added. "Our Dermoimmuno Beauty Technology assists skin's four barrier pillars to unlock natural renewal from the bottom to the top. Our creations offer a cocoon-like shield against the daily aggressors that can induce signs of inflammaging, while visibly nourishing and calming the skin's delicate wellness."
Now with its tagline "Vital Line of Defense For All," the new wellness range is dedicated to caring for all layers of skin and skin types so everyone can finally experience radiance boosting and calming benefits, while fortifying the four barrier pillars to nurture skin's innate beauty.
The AveSeena product line currently includes:
*Ageless Perfection Cream - Accelerating visible rejuvenation as never before, this cream is your ultimate source of strength against daily irritants that cause sensitivities. Makes skin feel supple, refined, stronger and rejuvenated to its complete vitality and visibly defends and nourishes natural youth matrix against signs of inflammaging for all skin types.
*Honeyactive Beauty Mask - The most concentrated waterless honey mask on the market, this luscious mask works in synergy with the natural renewal and barrier process. The rich, non-drying, honey-loaded mask helps purify, nourish and comfort deeply for a replenished, healthier appearance.
*Micro Algae Immun B3 Serum - Natural sea-charged micro-algae and regenerating peptides shield the skin from environmental aggressors to combat against overreaction, while antioxidants and minerals nourish for a skin that feels and looks its most strengthened, uplifted and bright. Face contour feels more firm and toned with a soft-touch and lit-from-within finish.
*Green Caviar Facial Oil Elixir - The only one of its kind to combat the signs of inflammaging and dullness with nutrients essential to skin's strength and defense system, this elixir transforms skin with every drop at deepest level using green caviar.
*Gentle Gardenia Anti-Pollution Gel Cleanser - This pH balanced non-stripping, micro-foaming, botanical blend cleanser offers velvety Gardenia petal-soft feel removing impurities and daily pollutants for a comforting clean.
*Supreme Recontour Eye Concentrate - First and only to combine the power of concentrated serum and nourishing cream in one age-defying, multi-tasking solution. Refreshing on contact, the concentrate targets the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, the loss of firmness, under-eye dark circles and puffiness to restore clarity and radiance to stressed eye area.
AveSeena packaging is sustainable and eco-conscious with laminate-free outer packaging, recycled and biodegradable paper, 100% recycled bottles and jars, and other eco-friendly attributes. Made in the U.S.A. and manufactured in Georgia.
About AveSeena
Ave is a common salutation in Rome meaning "be well." Seena originates from the Rumi philosophy "of, or from the heart, the center of emotions, well-being and goodwill." Therefore, AveSeena represents the "heart of your well-being" unlocking the radiant transformation of skin visibly restored to its healthiest-looking core. Through the scientific expertise from immunology infused with green technology plant-based ingredients, AveSeena essentials uncover skin's most lit-from-within appearance bringing it back to its naturally powerful peak. AveSeena was founded by Dr. Ebru Karpuzoglu, MSc, PhD, Molecular Medicine and Immunology, after researching the skin and immune system for more than 20 years. AveSeena's new line of wellness solutions will help all with refined precision while caressing the whole skin to restore visible balance for a stronger revitalized appearance. To learn more, visit http://www.AveSeena.com.
