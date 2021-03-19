NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At his successful practice, located at 1111 Park Avenue Suite 1B in New York, NY, Stuart Mogul DPM, FACFAS, offers relief for foot or ankle pain with conservative or minimally invasive cutting-edge treatment options. Dr. Mogul is pleased to announce the launch of his newly designed website for his practice, http://www.footsurgerycenternyc.com. The user-friendly and innovative website offers both current and potential patients an appealing layout that is tailored to meet their needs. The easy-to-navigate site is designed to fully inform patients on the treatment options available at Dr. Mogul's state-of-the-art practice.
With over 25 years of experience in foot and ankle surgery, Dr. Stuart Mogul is an expert in his field. Stability of the feet and ankles is vital to mobility. When you have a problem, getting an accurate diagnosis and immediate care for your foot or ankle problem is critical. Dr. Mogul is one of the top-rated foot surgeons in Manhattan and offers treatment for many foot/ankle issues including bunions, hammertoes, fractures, flat foot/flat feet, corns, neuromas and sports injuries. He strives to provide patients with the most advanced foot surgery procedures that are minimally invasive and have an easy and short recovery, with results that are second to none. Many insurances are accepted at the practice, and a doctor's referral is not necessary for a consultation, second opinion or treatment.
"I am so happy to share the new website with our patients. It is a great resource to help them stay informed and educated in the treatments and procedures we provide," says Dr. Stuart Mogul.
More about Dr. Stuart Mogul:
Dr. Stuart Mogul is a diplomate of The American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery and fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Mogul has over 25 years of experience and is an expert contributor for many national television programs and publications such as Fox News, ABC News, The New York Times, Self Magazine, ABC's "The View" and WebMD. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mogul, please visit http://www.footsurgerycenternyc.com or call 212-769-0066.
Dr. Stuart Mogul, Stuart J. Mogul, DPM, FAC FAS, 212-769-0066, drmogul@gmail.com
