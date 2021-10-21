NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aleksandr Shteynberg M.D., FACS, is pleased to announce the launch of his brand-new ADA-friendly website http://www.vantageplasticsurgery.com for his state-of-the-art practice. The user-friendly website displays Dr. Shteynberg's elite qualifications and services offered at Vantage Plastic Surgery in Manhattan located at 791 Park Avenue, Suite 1BNew York, NY. The innovative website for this practice provides high-resolution photos and informative content that reflects Dr. Shteynberg's expertise and artistic talent. It is easy to navigate, featuring an appealing website design that keeps patients fully educated on the surgical and non-surgical treatment options available to help them look at feel their best at Vantage Plastic Surgery.
Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg offers a full menu of services at his cutting-edge practice to improve one's appearance from head to toe, with gold standard facelifts, advanced breast augmentations, body lift procedures and non-surgical treatments. He is board-certified and a top professional in his field, well-known as one of the best breast and body plastic surgery specialists in NYC. He has gained a reputation for his knowledge and ability to create incredible, natural-looking results in both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, including revision cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, body and nose. Whether it's a small change or a full-body makeover, patients can expect exceptional results with patient-centric care when they choose the skilled hands of Dr. Shteynberg.
"I am excited to share our new website. It is a great resource for both potential and current Vantage Plastic Surgery patients," says Dr. Shteynberg
More about Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg:
Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg is a double board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. As an undergraduate, he attended New York University with a pre-med track and graduated cum laude. He completed his medical and surgical education at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and trained at Long Island Plastic Surgery Group in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Shteynberg has affiliations with Lenox Hill Hospital, NYU, New York-Presbyterian Hospital and several others As a director of plastic surgery service at Kings County Hospital where he performs a wide variety of surgeries, with a concentration on breast restoration for breast cancer patients and as a clinical assistant professor at SUNY Downstate, and Clinical Instructor at NYU, Dr. Shteynberg is deeply involved in teaching and writing about plastic surgery.
To schedule a consultation or for more information about Vantage Plastic Surgery, please call 212-951-1877, or visit the new website at http://www.vantageplasticsurgery.com.
