LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Anastasatos is a Los Angeles area board-certified plastic surgeon with offices in Beverly Hills and Athens Greece. Dr. Anastasatos specializes in a wide spectrum of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. As a result of his excellent online reviews and five-star ratings, Dr. Anastasatos has been recognized with this distinguished honor from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with experienced physicians in their area. Not only does Dr. Anastasatos carry elite credentials in his field, but he also implements his refined knowledge and expertise using a compassionate, patient-centered approach.
At Los Angeles Plastic Surgery, Dr. Anastasatos offers a full menu of services to improve one's appearance from head to toe, with gold-standard facelifts, advanced breast augmentations, rhinoplasty and nose reshaping cosmetic surgery, buccal fat removal, liposuction and non-surgical treatments. Known as an innovator in his field, Dr. Anastasatos is always on the cutting edge, and even created a new revolutionary facelift procedure consisting of a no scar facelift surgery with minimal downtime. His talent creates incredible, natural-looking results in both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, including revision cosmetic surgery. Dr. Anastasatos has earned global recognition for his beautiful surgical results, treating patients from all over the world.
"It is such an honor to once again receive the award. Helping patients look and feel their best and achieve natural, lasting results is always my goal," says Dr. John M. Anastasatos
More about Dr. John M. Anastasatos:
Dr. Anastasatos was born in New York City and raised in the United States, but his family roots are in Athens, Greece. Dr. John Anastasatos is a US News and World Report Top Doctor. He Trained at Brown University Medical School, Columbia University-Presbyterian Medical Center, and The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Dr. Anastasatos is a Former Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at UAB, an Expert Reviewer for The Medical Board Of California and he received a US Congressional Recognition for his contributions to Plastic Surgery and Charity. Dr. Anastasatos also completed a fellowship in hand surgery, upper extremity and microsurgery. Dr. Anastasatos moved to Southern California and established his own Beverly Hills plastic surgery clinic in 2007.
As his Los Angeles plastic surgery practice and reputation grew, he opened a second plastic surgery location in Athens, Greece and he spends several months a year in Athens Greece performing cosmetic surgery for people coming from all over the European Union and around the world. Dr. Anastasatos is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. To schedule a consultation with Dr. John Anastasatos or for more information about his practice locations in Beverly Hills, CA, or Athens, Greece, please call (310) 888-4048, or visit his website http://www.LosAngelesPlasticSurgery.com.
