LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Farzin Kabaei, will be speaking on Wednesday, April 14th, 6:00 – 7:00 pm (PST). The event is hosted by Stryker, the maker of the Mako™ robotic joint replacement system. Dr. Kabaei is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, specializing in hip, knee and shoulder joint disorders and a leading expert in utilizing Mako™ robot technology.
Patients from all over the world travel to see Dr. Farzin Kabaei, as his credentials and experience in this field have made him one of the top knee and hip surgeons in the country. Dr. Kabaei will discuss both non-surgical and surgical treatment options for patients and the critical role the robotic arm plays before and during total knee replacement, partial knee replacement and total hip replacement surgery. He will also go into detail explaining the advantages that the Mako™ robotic arm offers to patients such as greater control, exceptional accuracy, reduced pain, smoother recoveries and outstanding results.
"This is an excellent event to attend and will be insightful for those who suffer from arthritis or other painful conditions affecting the hip or knee joints," says Dr. Farzin Kabaei
More about Dr. Farzin Kabaei:
Dr. Kabaei received his undergraduate degree in neuroscience from UCLA and his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. His orthopedic residency training was completed at Montefiore/Einstein Medical Center with fellowship training at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He has been board certified by the California Medical Board of Examiners and the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He is considered a regional expert in the treatment of patients with orthopedic trauma and complex joint problems from arthritis, previous trauma, infection and childhood deformities. Additionally, Dr. Kabaei has specialized training in robotic hip and knee surgery and is an associate at DOCS Orthopedic Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Providence St. Johns in Santa Monica.
