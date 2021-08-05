WASHINGTON, August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld, one of D.C.'s most popular plastic surgery centers, announced today that their location was chosen as Modern Luxury Magazine DC's 2021 Best Hair Restoration Clinic. Dr. Schoenfeld, the creator of RENU, was also honored as one of a select group of doctors that were part of the magazine's 2021 Top Healthcare Professionals list.
RENU uses two primary methods of hair restoration, Growth Factors, and NeoGraft. With the Growth Factors treatment, Dr. Schoenfeld takes the patient's blood and spins it in a centrifuge to separate growth factors and serum. The plasma part of the serum, which contains extensive growth factors, is then injected into the scalp to promote hair follicle growth and stimulate the growth of new vessels. Dr. Schoenfeld's patients, many of whom are readers of Modern Luxury DC Magazine, report having great success with this treatment at RENU.
The other treatment that helped the center win the Best Hair Restoration Clinic distinction was the NeoGraft technique. Instead of removing large strips of hair like older hair restoration procedures, the NeoGraft removes hair follicles individually, resulting in less scarring and a more natural look.
Dr. Schoenfeld founded RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld, with a mission to empower people to feel more confident through surgical and non-invasive procedures that improve confidence and quality of life. His work in hair restoration has helped to build towards that mission as Dr. Schoenfeld has been able to change hundreds of lives with the success of his Growth Factor and NeoGraft procedures.
When Dr. Schoenfeld learned that RENU had been chosen as DC's Best Hair Restoration provider, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "Everyday at RENU, we aim to bring our patients our very best work in an effort to bring smiles to their faces. We're excited and honored to be chosen as D.C.'s Best Hair Restoration clinic and are thankful to the magazine's readership for their vote of confidence."
Patients who are interested in hair restoration are encouraged to visit RENU's website at http://www.renudc.com to learn more about the different hair restoration options offered at their location. Consultations are also available through online booking or by calling 301-652-RENU (7368).
Media Contact
Angela Goldin, Renu by Dr. Schoenfeld, (301) 652-7368, angela@renudc.com
SOURCE Renu by Dr. Schoenfeld