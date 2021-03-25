UNION, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To reaffirm their commitment to the health and safety of all wearers, The Maskie Filtered now features replaceable PM 2.5 Carbon Filters that can easily be swapped in and out of all Filtered Maskies. They wanted to work to keep your maskie working for as long as possible, and are pleased to be able to offer replacement filters, meaning that you can continue using your maskie without compromising on your health.
Launched last year, The Maskie Filtered is a hybrid scrunchie and fabric face mask that is easily adjustable and configured for various uses. It is comprised of 95% breathable Rayon fabric and 5% expandable spandex, offering the full protection and needed airflow of any facemask, accompanied with comfort and flexibility. It features elastic straps to allow it to be worn as a scrunchie on the wrist or in the hair, as well as strings for those who need a particular length to reach behind their ears.
These carbon filters help prevent you from breathing in any PM 2.5, which is particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers or smaller. According to the New York State Department of Health, these particles come from sources both inside and out, such as vehicle exhaust or cooking on a stove, and can indeed affect your health. Particles of this size are able to travel all the way into the lungs and cause things like throat irritation and sneezing, or worsen existing conditions. Scientific studies suggest that long-term exposure to these particles may be associated with chronic bronchitis, and those who had increases in their daily exposure to PM 2.5 also saw an increased rate of cardiovascular and respiratory hospital admissions. The Maskie filters work to protect against isolated dust and offer good ventilation with multi-layer folding to keep users safe from things like dust, smoke, pollen, pollution, ash, and other small particles.
It is recommended that users replace at least one active carbon filter per day for guaranteed health and safety, and those who are in especially polluted areas can use two filters for double the protection. These PM 2.5 carbon filters are easily replaced within all Maskie Filtered units without the need to cut the garment at all to keep it flexible and durable.
