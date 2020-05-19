UPPSALA, Sweden, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on 19 May 2020, Orexo AB (publ) held an extraordinary general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting passed the following resolutions.

Long-term incentive program LTIP 2020

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the Orexo group.

Long-term incentive program LTIP Stay-on 2020

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for certain Global Management Team employees and US Leadership Team employees within the Orexo group. 

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the above are available at Orexo's website, www.orexo.com .

For more information please contact:

Orexo
+46 (0)18-780-88-00
+46 (0)18-780-88-88
http://www.orexo.com
ir@orexo.com

