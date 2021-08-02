WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reproductive Care Center (RCC), a leading provider of fertility and family building services in Utah and Idaho, announced today that reproductive endocrinologist Kristi Maas, MD has joined its team of fertility experts as a partner. The addition of Dr. Maas is the latest high-profile, strategic move for RCC, who last week announced its partnership with Boston IVF's national fertility network – an industry-leading fertility treatment and research program which operates over 30 fertility centers across the United States.
Double board-certified in Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility and Obstetrics/Gynecology, Dr. Maas joins RCC from a leading Southern California provider, where she played a significant role in advancing its IVF, research, and LGBTQIA+ family building programs.
She brings to RCC a full range of expertise in reproductive technologies and treatments including IUI, IVF, egg freezing, oncofertility, and more for all patient populations – with a special interest in LGBTQIA+ family building, single parenting options, and PCOS.
"Adding a reproductive endocrinologist of Dr. Maas' ability to the Reproductive Care Center team is an exciting moment for our practice, patients, and region," said Keith Blauer, MD – Medical Director of RCC. "Her commitment to delivering superior patient care and conducting groundbreaking research fits perfectly with RCC's vision and culture, which is dedicated to making a fundamental difference in the lives of our patients."
Dr. Maas' arrival at RCC also serves as a long-awaited clinical reunion. In 2013, she graduated from the prestigious Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School/Boston IVF Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) Fellowship Program – which trains the country's top-tier of fertility specialists.
Additionally, while at the University of Utah, she earned an Honors Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering, a Masters of Engineering degree in Biomedical Engineering, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the university's school of medicine.
"I am strongly committed to advocating and expanding access for all patient populations and those in underserved geographic locations to receive the very best care possible," said Dr. Kristi Maas. "The partnering of Reproductive Care Center and Boston IVF is a unique and exceptional event. It marries a locally respected practice that is known for providing high-quality, personalized care with a nationally recognized, premier infertility treatment and research institution. Patients will undoubtedly benefit from this partnership and I am thrilled to reunite with my mentors and colleagues at Boston IVF."
"Having closely worked alongside Dr. Maas in her role as an REI Fellow, I can state unequivocally that Reproductive Care Center and the surrounding Salt Lake City communities have gained one of the brightest minds in reproductive medicine," said Alan S. Penzias, MD - Boston IVF reproductive endocrinologist, BIDMC/HMS/BIVF Fellowship Director and Board Member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). "Dr. Maas is a nationally respected and exceptionally skilled clinician, passionate researcher, a fierce advocate for all people who wish to build a family, and the quintessential physician to help lead RCC as it continues to deliver the highest-level of reproductive care in Utah."
A Wyoming native, Dr. Maas is an active member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, the Society for Reproductive Surgeons, and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART).
ABOUT BOSTON IVF
Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 100,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2019, this leading provider of fertility services in the United States was acquired by Eugin, one of the largest IVF networks in the world, with centers throughout Europe and South America. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonivf.com
ABOUT REPRODUCTIVE CARE CENTER
Reproductive Care Center, the first private practice fertility clinic in Utah, has helped individuals and couples to build their families for over 25 years. Utilizing the most innovative and medical protocols, RCC offers a full array of services including IUI, IVF, egg freezing, donor egg IVF, genetic testing, male infertility, LGBTQIA+ family building, and more. Utilizing a myriad of proven reproductive technologies, RCC is able to identify unique trends that often lead to a swifter, more accurate diagnosis for the rarest of infertility cases. For more information, please visit http://www.fertilitydr.com
