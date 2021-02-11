HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Summary Compared to Prior Year Quarter:
- Platform revenue increased 29% to $1.2 million, Annual recurring revenue increased 35% to $5.0 million
- Total gross margin improved 190 basis points to 32.1%
- Total revenue decreased 1% to $7.4 million
- Net loss of $(261,000), an improvement of $332,000; loss per share of $(0.01), a two-cent improvement
- Adjusted EBITDA of $161,000, an improvement of $345,000
"I am pleased with the continued momentum within our Platforms business with 29 net deployments in the second quarter, and surpassing the $5 million mark for Annual Recurring Revenue, representing a 35% increase from the same quarter a year ago," said Peter Derycz, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "While our total transaction count is steadily increasing, the number of paid transactions is decreasing as we continue to transition away from new, large transaction customers in favor of higher margin SMB platform customers. This is, in part, why our transaction revenue decreased in the second quarter."
Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results
Total revenue decreased 1% to $7.4 million, compared to $7.5 million in the same year-ago quarter.
Platform subscription revenue increased 29% to approximately $1.2 million compared to $950,000 in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 29 net deployments added in the quarter. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $5.0 million, up 6% sequentially and 35% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue decreased 5% to $6.2 million compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Total transaction count, which consists of paid and unpaid transactions, increased 3.5% from the year-ago quarter to 220,000. The improvement was due to an increase in unpaid transactions, offset by a decrease in paid transactions. Customers that have purchased the Article Galaxy platform benefit from unpaid transactions (such as open access, direct publisher subscription and token content) as part of its offering, and the increase in unpaid transactions reflects customers' ever growing dependence on the platform. As we continue to gain higher margin SMB platform customers, we expect unpaid transactions to continue to increase. There were 1,109 transaction customers in the quarter, compared to 1,139 customers in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin improved 190 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 32.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.
Total operating expenses were $2.7 million, a $330,000 decrease from the year-ago quarter.
Net loss in the second quarter was $(261,000), or a loss of $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of ($592,000), or $(0.03) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $161,000, a $345,000 improvement from the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2020, amounted to $10.2 million, similar to the prior quarter and an increase from $9.3 million as of June 30, 2020. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.
Conference Call
Research Solutions President and CEO Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10012898
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until March 4, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10012898, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal Second Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Change
% Change
2020
2019
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 1,220,535
$ 949,825
$ 270,710
28.5%
$ 2,362,223
$ 1,806,270
$ 555,953
30.8%
Transactions
6,229,200
6,580,613
(351,413)
-5.3%
12,835,937
13,319,281
(483,344)
-3.6%
Total Revenue
7,449,735
7,530,438
(80,703)
-1.1%
15,198,160
15,125,551
72,609
0.5%
Gross Profit:
Platforms
1,003,532
787,317
216,216
27.5%
1,941,268
1,493,292
447,976
30.0%
Transactions
1,388,050
1,486,483
(98,433)
-6.6%
2,899,890
3,097,043
(197,153)
-6.4%
Total Gross Profit
2,391,582
2,273,800
117,783
5.2%
4,841,158
4,590,335
250,823
5.5%
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
82.2%
82.9%
-0.7%
82.2%
82.7%
-0.5%
Transactions
22.3%
22.6%
-0.3%
22.6%
23.3%
-0.7%
Total Gross Profit
32.1%
30.2%
1.9%
31.9%
30.3%
1.5%
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
487,571
638,837
(151,266)
-23.7%
985,945
1,189,186
(203,241)
-17.1%
Technology and product development
624,747
548,719
76,028
13.9%
1,247,708
1,047,910
199,798
19.1%
General and administrative
1,118,750
1,270,375
(151,624)
-11.9%
2,279,812
2,501,720
(221,908)
-8.9%
Depreciation and amortization
3,039
6,840
(3,801)
-55.6%
6,762
14,398
(7,636)
-53.0%
Stock-based compensation
435,949
523,632
(87,683)
-16.7%
606,739
666,304
(59,565)
-8.9%
Foreign currency translation loss
(17,469)
(5,456)
(12,013)
-220.2%
(41,718)
6,667
(48,385)
-725.7%
Total Operating Expenses
2,652,587
2,982,947
(330,359)
-11.1%
5,085,248
5,426,185
(340,937)
-6.3%
Income (loss) from operations
(261,005)
(709,147)
448,142
63.2%
(244,090)
(835,850)
591,760
70.8%
Other Income (Expenses):
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other income (expense)
399
26,527
(26,128)
-98.5%
634
52,076
(51,442)
-98.8%
Provision for income taxes
-
(806)
806
100.0%
(2,505)
(7,300)
4,795
65.7%
Gain on sale of disc'd operations
-
91,254
(91,254)
-100.0%
-
117,445
(117,445)
-100.0%
Total Other Income (Expenses):
399
116,975
(116,576)
-99.7%
(1,871)
162,221
(164,092)
-101.2%
Net income (loss)
$ (260,606)
$ (592,172)
331,566
56.0%
$ (245,961)
$ (673,629)
427,668
63.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 160,514
$ (184,131)
$ 344,645
187.2%
$ 327,693
$ (148,481)
$ 476,174
320.7%
Quarter Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Change
% Change
2020
2019
Change
% Change
Platforms:
ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$ 4,741,183
$ 3,498,369
$ 1,242,814
35.5%
$ 4,446,088
$ 3,224,672
$ 1,221,416
37.9%
Incremental ARR
279,871
219,431
60,440
27.5%
574,966
493,128
81,838
16.6%
End of Period
$ 5,021,054
$ 3,717,800
$ 1,303,254
35.1%
$ 5,021,054
$ 3,717,800
$ 1,303,254
35.1%
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
432
320
112
35.0%
401
301
100
33.2%
Incremental Deployments
29
18
11
61.1%
60
37
23
62.2%
End of Period
461
338
123
36.4%
461
338
123
36.4%
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 10,975
$ 10,932
$ 43
0.4%
$ 11,088
$ 10,713
$ 374
3.5%
End of Period
$ 10,892
$ 10,999
$ (108)
-1.0%
$ 10,892
$ 10,999
$ (108)
-1.0%
Transactions:
Transaction count
220,228
212,759
7,469
3.5%
445,314
428,539
16,775
3.9%
Corporate customers
809
856
(47)
-5.5%
807
855
(48)
-5.6%
Academic customers
300
283
17
6.0%
293
282
11
3.7%
Total customers
1,109
1,139
(30)
-2.6%
1,100
1,137
(37)
-3.3%
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Change
% Change
2020
2019
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ (260,606)
$ (592,172)
$ 331,566
56.0%
$ (245,961)
$ (673,629)
$ 427,668
63.5%
Add (deduct):
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other income (expense)
(399)
(26,527)
26,128
98.5%
(634)
(52,076)
51,442
98.8%
Foreign currency translation loss
(17,469)
(5,456)
(12,013)
220.2%
(41,718)
6,667
(48,385)
-725.7%
Provision for income taxes
-
806
(806)
-100.0%
2,505
7,300
(4,795)
-65.7%
Depreciation and amortization
3,039
6,840
(3,801)
-55.6%
6,762
14,398
(7,636)
-53.0%
Stock-based compensation
435,949
523,632
(87,683)
-16.7%
606,739
666,304
(59,565)
-8.9%
Gain on sale of disc. ops.
-
(91,254)
91,254
100.0%
-
(117,445)
117,445
100.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 160,514
$ (184,131)
$ 344,645
187.2%
$ 327,693
$ (148,481)
$ 476,174
320.7%
About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding continued momentum in the Company's business and financial performance, and the Company's strong outlook. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
December 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,163,504
$
9,311,556
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $47,830 and $88,485, respectively
4,227,603
4,449,260
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
297,280
241,747
Prepaid royalties
673,864
720,367
Total current assets
15,362,251
14,722,930
Other assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $819,263 and $804,999, respectively
11,677
11,276
Deposits and other assets
6,280
6,155
Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $452,577 and $390,691, respectively
10,445
72,331
Total assets
$
15,390,653
$
14,812,692
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
5,799,152
$
6,349,845
Deferred revenue
4,385,507
3,524,507
Lease liability, current portion
11,444
79,326
Total current liabilities
10,196,103
9,953,678
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,266,008 and 26,032,263 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
26,266
26,032
Additional paid-in capital
26,709,401
26,134,819
Accumulated deficit
(21,422,760)
(21,176,799)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(118,357)
(125,038)
Total stockholders' equity
5,194,550
4,859,014
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,390,653
$
14,812,692
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Platforms
$
1,220,535
$
949,825
$
2,362,223
$
1,806,270
Transactions
6,229,200
6,580,613
12,835,937
13,319,281
Total revenue
7,449,735
7,530,438
15,198,160
15,125,551
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
217,003
162,508
420,955
312,978
Transactions
4,841,150
5,094,130
9,936,047
10,222,238
Total cost of revenue
5,058,153
5,256,638
10,357,002
10,535,216
Gross profit
2,391,582
2,273,800
4,841,158
4,590,335
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
2,649,548
2,976,107
5,078,486
5,411,787
Depreciation and amortization
3,039
6,840
6,762
14,398
Total operating expenses
2,652,587
2,982,947
5,085,248
5,426,185
Loss from operations
(261,005)
(709,147)
(244,090)
(835,850)
Other income
399
26,527
634
52,076
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
(260,606)
(682,620)
(243,456)
(783,774)
Provision for income taxes
-
(806)
(2,505)
(7,300)
Loss from continuing operations
(260,606)
(683,426)
(245,961)
(791,074)
Gain from sale of discontinued operations
-
91,254
-
117,445
Net loss
(260,606)
(592,172)
(245,961)
(673,629)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
5,516
1,543
6,681
(2,025)
Comprehensive loss
$
(255,090)
$
(590,629)
$
(239,280)
$
(675,654)
Loss per common share:
Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
25,988,117
24,185,966
25,943,509
24,140,616
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-reports-fiscal-second-quarter-2021-results-301227227.html
SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.