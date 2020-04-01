MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder of ReShape PLLC in Mooresville, NC is pleased to announce that he and his staff are now offering alternative medical healthcare options to their valued clients. With a trained and certified healthcare provider on staff at all times, ReShape is truly an alternative medical healthcare destination.
As a company spokesperson noted, ReShape offers a wide variety of healing and rejuvenating options to patients who want to avoid pharmaceuticals in favor of more natural treatment options. For example, ReShape is pleased to provide their valued patients with vitamin C and other vitamin-based therapies, as well as DoTerra essential oils, which are designed to promote wellness and healing.
ReShape uses QuickSilver, a medical grade brand of vitamins, that is designed to help detoxify and cleanse the body of harmful elements that can obstruct the system's natural defense mechanisms and make people more susceptible to physical, mental and emotional issues.
Of course, for patients who are looking for more traditional med spa treatments to help restore their internal and external vigor, ReShape features a wide variety of therapies to help.
"We offer facials, dermaplane, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, facial fillers such as Botox and many other treatments which work on or just beneath the skin, including the very popular 'vampire facial' which rejuvenates your face using elements harvested from your very own blood," the spokesperson noted, adding that ReShape also offers hormone replacement, vaginal rejuvenation, PRP treatments for hair and joints and IV therapy.
ReShape PLLC was founded by Dr. Anthony Macasieb, who strives to offer alternatives to medications to help his patients look and feel their best. With over 20 years of experience and a background in internal medicine, Dr. Macasieb has a reputation for listening to his clients and getting great results. ReShape is run by Dr. Macasieb and a talented team of professionals who want to help their patients reshape their bodies and transform their lives. For more information, please visit https://myreshape.com/.
