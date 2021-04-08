TEMPE, Ariz., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Arkansas has passed legislation creating an Alzheimer's Advisory Council, and Arizona and Nebraska are following close behind," said RALNA President Brian Pinkowski. "However, there is no one at the table representing the residential assisted living community."
"With as many as 70% of the residents in smaller assisted living homes diagnosed with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, those homes are on the front lines of dementia care and should have a seat at the table."
In Arizona, for example, Senators Lela Alston, Sean Bowie, Sally Ann Gonzales, and Lisa Otando have sponsored a bill that establishes a council to examine the needs of people with dementia and the services available in the state. But there is only one representative from the assisted living industry and no representative from the hundreds of smaller care homes in the state. The proposal is important and needs to engage members from the local residential assisted living community. In Arizona, that starts with the Arizona Assisted Living Homes Association (AALHA).
Similarly, in Nebraska, Senator Wendy DeBoer proposed a bill to establish a council that examines the trends in Alzheimer's disease and related dementia and the resources available to handle those citizens. But there is only one seat on the assisted living industry council and no representation for the smaller care homes on the front lines of dementia care.
Arkansas enacted its Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Advisory Council on March 17, 2021. Although the Council includes one caregiver and one home healthcare provider, the remaining 18 members of the Council are government and university appointees, leaving no room for people in the business of providing care for affected residents."
The Residential Assisted Living National Association is the voice for 40,000 small care homes and is working hard to secure a seat at the table for smaller assisted living providers.
