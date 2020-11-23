- First-of-its-kind biopharmaceutical manufacturing and technology company broadens access to novel therapies and vaccines while protecting supply chains against disruption. - RESILIENCE will invest heavily in developing powerful new manufacturing technologies across multiple therapeutic modalities, including cell and gene therapies, viral vectors, vaccines, and proteins. - Company led by highly accomplished team of executives, Board of Directors, and advisors with experience at the highest levels of business, the biopharmaceutical industry, academia, and government. - Company founded by ARCH Venture Partners' Robert Nelsen has raised over $800 million in capital, including from co-founder 8VC.