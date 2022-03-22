GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors has resolved that the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) will take place on Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 4.00 pm.

The Notice will be published no later than 30 March 2022.

Gothenburg, 22 March 2022VITROLIFE AB (publ)The Board of Directors

Contact: 

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board, email: jsigurdsson@ossur.com

Patrik Tolf, CFO, +46 (0) 31 766 90 21, email: ptolf@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Resolution on notice of Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

