MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association's support groups offer a safe space for all people to connect and find emotional support during their infertility journey. Before the pandemic hit, the groups reached over 2,500 people per month in nearly all 50 states. Since 2020, most support groups, if not all, began to meet virtually; leaving huge gaps in support opportunities for the community. This year for National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), RESOLVE has joined forces with First Response™ to bring attention to the need for support, as they work together to rebuild one new live support group in every state by the end of 2022.
"Many people struggling with infertility feel isolated, and that feeling has only been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Peer-to-peer support is more important now than ever before," says Barbara Collura, President, and CEO of RESOLVE. "During NIAW this year, we are proud to partner with First Response to bring the conversation about mental and emotional health to the forefront as we work to rebuild our support group programs, which has a need far greater than our current reach."
With an estimated 1 in 8 couples experiencing infertility, research shows that those undergoing treatment face several psychological and emotional issues involving harmful effects on their mental health and well-being. Further research explains that depression levels in patients with infertility are comparable with patients who have been diagnosed with cancer. Additional studies account for the needs and desires of those facing fertility struggles to have mental and emotional peer support.
"The need for connectivity and to feel supported is critical, no matter where you are on your journey to pregnancy. First Response™ is committing this NIAW and beyond to help RESOLVE rebuild its amazing support group network that has helped so many find their emotional strength by feeling seen, heard, and understood by others on similar journeys," says Jennifer Gargano, Brand Manager for First Response™.
Former E! news host Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy have partnered with First Response™ and RESOLVE to spread word of the initiative as they reflect on the support they received during their 4.5-year struggle with infertility. "We've seen in our own journey just how important community is and not feeling alone. The relationships we've built by sharing our story brought us hope and in return, brought hope to others. When you find someone who understands what you are going through, knows what to ask, and what to say, it can make you feel so much better," says Lauren Scruggs Kennedy.
RESOLVE support groups are free and hosted by dedicated volunteers who receive training and support from RESOLVE staff. Give back to others by joining a support group today or start a new one. To learn more about how to get involved, visit http://www.resolve.org/firstresponse.
About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association:
Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for anyone experiencing infertility or challenges in building their family. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to all who need it, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.
About First Response™:
For over 30 years, First Response™, the #1 Most Trusted1 and #1 Pharmacist Recommended2 pregnancy test brand, has been dedicated to being a source of truth and guidance by offering an array of products that deliver fast, accurate results when you need them most, including: First Response™ Early Result Pregnancy Test that detects all forms of the pregnancy hormone commonly found in urine and can tell you six days sooner than your missed period3. The Early Result test is also compatible with new EasyRead app, allowing for twice the certainty of your result4, by instantly converting your pregnancy test results into the words "Pregnant" or "Not Pregnant." For more information, visit http://www.FirstResponse.com.
1-BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
2-2021 Top Recommended Health Products, U.S. News & Pharmacy Times
3-In laboratory testing, Early Result Pregnancy Test detected pregnancy hormone levels in 76% of pregnancy women 5 days before their expected period. See package for details about testing early.
4-Double the confirmation; Same accuracy of results.
