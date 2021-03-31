MCLEAN, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association will recognize National Infertility Awareness Week®, April 18 through April 24, 2021. The movement brings together millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families. RESOLVE will rally the infertility community to raise awareness about the significant lack of access to family building options and emotional support for millions of women and men struggling to build a family.
"We all have a story to share when it comes to our struggle to build a family, and RESOLVE looks forward to empowering people to share their stories during National Infertility Awareness Week," said Barbara Collura, RESOLVE's President/CEO. "The collective power of our stories can change policies, make someone realize they are not alone, and help erase the stigmas and biases so many of us face."
Throughout NIAW, the family building community will take action to increase awareness of infertility in order to remove stigmas and improve access to all family building options. NIAW activities will include:
- During the United for RESOLVE Virtual Event, RESOLVE and host, actress and "Egg-vocate," Kellee Stewart will explore how to talk about the issues facing our community with storytelling expert and Senior Peloton instructor, Christine D'Ercole. Advocates who are raising awareness in unique ways will also share their stories.
- Social media will be ablaze with the NIAW 5 Day Challenge, when the infertility community will share a different photo or video every day using the hashtags #NIAW2021 #WhatIWantYouToKnow.
- New data on attitudes of employers on family building and infertility benefits from Mercer's National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans will be released.
- Members of the infertility community will share their stories and lead the conversation about challenges to family building and methods of resolution.
- Together with our partner, Infertilidad Latina Podcast, a podcast in Spanish that discusses infertility issues in the Latinx community, we will release important RESOLVE resources in Spanish. Included will be our popular Coverage at Work Toolkit, which will help the Latinx community talk to their HR departments about adding infertility benefits.
RESOLVE's National Infertility Awareness Week 2021 is supported by its NIAW Partners: California Cryobank, Cooper Surgical, EMD Serono, First Response, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Fertility Centers of Illinois, Merck & Co., Inc., ORM Fertility, and Weill Cornell Medical Center Ronald O. Pearlman Claudia Cohen Center for Reproductive Medicine.
NIAW became a federally recognized health observance by the Department of Health and Human Services in 2010. RESOLVE can provide experts for interviews on all aspects of infertility, as well as personal patient stories from women and men living with infertility. Find out more about NIAW at infertilityawareness.org.
About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association:
Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.
