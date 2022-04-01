NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Respiratory Devices Market size in Australia is expected to grow by USD 458.32 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

The increase in patient awareness, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, and increasing research on combination therapies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs of respiratory diagnostic products, stringent regulations associated with medical imaging equipment, and a lack of skilled and trained professionals in laboratories will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Respiratory Devices Market in Australia is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Ambulatory Care Services
  • Type
    • Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices
    • Therapeutic Devices
    • Disposables

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our respiratory devices market in Australia report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increase in patient awareness as one of the prime reasons driving the respiratory devices market in Australia's growth during the next few years.

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bellavista Medical ANZ
  • Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd
  • Chart Industries Inc.
  • Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
  • Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd.
  • Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Invacare Corp
  • Medical Depot Inc.

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the healthcare equipment market includes the following core components:

  • Research and development
  • Inputs
  • Operations
  • Distribution
  • Marketing and sales
  • Post-sales and services
  • Industry innovation

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the respiratory devices market in Australia growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the respiratory devices market in Australia size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the respiratory devices market in Australia
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the respiratory devices market in Australia vendors.

Respiratory Devices Market Scope in Australia

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 458.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bellavista Medical ANZ, Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd, Chart Industries Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Invacare Corp, and Medical Depot Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                        

              1.1 Market Overview

                             Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                             Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                             Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6

                             Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                             Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                          

              2.1 Market ecosystem            

                             2.1.1   Parent market

                             Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                             Exhibit 07:  Market Characteristics

              2.2 Value chain analysis         

                             Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

                             2.2.1   Research and development

                             2.2.2   Inputs

                             2.2.3   Operations

                             2.2.4   Distribution

                             2.2.5   Marketing and sales

                             2.2.6   Post-sales and services

                             2.2.7   Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                     

              3.1 Market definition

                             Exhibit 09:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

              3.2 Market segment analysis 

                             Exhibit 10:   Market segments

              3.3 Market size 2021 

              3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                             3.4.1   Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                             3.4.2   Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                             Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

              4.1 Five Forces Summary       

                             Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

              4.2 Bargaining power of buyers          

                             Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

              4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers      

                             Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers

              4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                             Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

              4.5 Threat of substitutes        

                             Exhibit 17:  Threat of substitutes

              4.6 Threat of rivalry  

                             Exhibit 18:  Threat of rivalry

              4.7 Market condition

                             Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                          

              5.1 Market segments

                             The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory care services

                             Exhibit 20:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

              5.2 Comparison by End-user 

                             Exhibit 21:  Comparison by End-user

              5.3    Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                             Exhibit 22:  Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 23:  Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.4    Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                             Exhibit 24:  Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 25:  Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.5    Ambulatory care services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                             Exhibit 26:  Ambulatory care services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 27:  Ambulatory care services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.6    Market opportunity by End-user             

                             Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type                   

              6.1 Market segments

                             The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Diagnostic and monitoring devices
  • Therapeutic devices
  • Disposables

                             Exhibit 29:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

              6.2    Comparison by Type      

                             Exhibit 30:  Comparison by Type

              6.3    Diagnostic and monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                             Exhibit 31:  Diagnostic and monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 36:  Full truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              6.4    Therapeutic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                             Exhibit 33:  Therapeutic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 34:  Therapeutic devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              6.5    Disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                             Exhibit 35:  Disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 36:  Disposables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              6.6    Market opportunity by Type      

                             Exhibit 37:  Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape                      

              7.1    Overview           

                             Exhibit 38:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

              8.1 Market drivers     

                             8.1.1   Increase in patient awareness

                             8.1.2   Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders

                             8.1.3   Increasing research on combination therapies

              8.2 Market challenges             

                             8.2.1   High costs of respiratory diagnostic products

                             8.2.2   Stringent regulations associated with medical imaging equipment

                             8.2.3   Lack of skilled and trained professionals in laboratories

                             Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

              8.3 Market trends     

                             8.3.1   Expanding research through new clinical trials and approaches

                             8.3.2   Integration of AI with medical imaging

                             8.3.3   Initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to diagnose Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

9. Vendor Landscape                          

              9.1    Overview           

                             Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

              9.2    Landscape disruption    

                             Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

                             Exhibit 42:  Industry risks

              9.3    Competitive landscape 

10. Vendor Analysis              

              10.1 Vendors covered             

                             Exhibit 43:  Vendors covered

              10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                             Exhibit 44:  Market positioning of vendors

              10.3  Bellavista Medical ANZ 

                             Exhibit 45:  Bellavista Medical ANZ - Overview

                             Exhibit 46:  Bellavista Medical ANZ - Product and service

                             Exhibit 47:  Bellavista Medical ANZ - Key offerings

              10.4  Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd 

                             Exhibit 48:  Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd - Overview

                             Exhibit 49:  Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd - Product and service

                             Exhibit 50:  Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd - Key offerings

              10.5  Chart Industries Inc.      

                             Exhibit 51:  Chart Industries Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 52:  Chart Industries Inc. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 53:  Chart Industries Inc. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 54:  Chart Industries Inc. – Key news

                             Exhibit 55:  Chart Industries Inc. - Segment focus

              10.6  Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA    

                             Exhibit 57:  Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

                             Exhibit 58:  Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 59:  Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

              10.7  Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd.        

                             Exhibit 60:  Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd. - Overview

                             Exhibit 61:  Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 62:  Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

              10.8  Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. 

                             Exhibit 63:  Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Overview

                             Exhibit 64:  Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 65:  Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 66:  Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

              10.9  General Electric Co.       

                             Exhibit 67:  General Electric Co. - Overview

                             Exhibit 68:  General Electric Co. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 69:  General Electric Co. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 69:  General Electric Co. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 71:  General Electric Co. - Segment focus

              10.10  GlaxoSmithKline Plc     

                             Exhibit 72:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

                             Exhibit 73:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

                             Exhibit 74:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 75:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc – Key news

                             Exhibit 76:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

              10.11  Invacare Corp 

                             Exhibit 77:  Invacare Corp - Overview

                             Exhibit 78:  Invacare Corp - Business segments

                             Exhibit 79:  Invacare Corp - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 80:  Invacare Corp – Key news

                             Exhibit 81:  Invacare Corp - Segment focus

              10.12  Medical Depot Inc.      

                             Exhibit 82:  Medical Depot Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 83:  Medical Depot Inc. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 84:  Medical Depot Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                          

              11.1 Scope of the report        

                             11.1.1 Market definition

                             11.1.2 Objective

                             11.1.3 Notes and caveats

              11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$           

                             Exhibit 85:  Currency conversion rates for US$

              11.3 Research Methodology  

                             Exhibit 86:  Research Methodology

                             Exhibit 87:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                             Exhibit 88:  Information sources

              11.4 List of abbreviations       

                             Exhibit 89:  List of abbreviations

