SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor Evidence ("DRE") is focusing its AI-enabled medical search engine on the COVID-19 medical literature and daily emerging breaking research.
Today, as requested by The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and in response to researchers call for AI machine-readable technology to address the fast evolving Coronavirus literature, DRE is offering it advanced AI Search Platform, DOC Search, to provide "up-to-the minute" access to the relevant literature, studies and news that precisely answer any specific Coronavirus related research question (i.e., viral rate, pathology, contagious attributes, effectiveness of social distancing, etc.).
Leading organizations including the Allen Institute for AI, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET), Microsoft, and the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health released the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19) of scholarly literature about COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, and the Coronavirus group, are searching for the solutions to process the literature.
DRE is opening up its DOC Search platform for special use by academic researchers under a special COVID-19 login. DOC Search has used its advanced natural language processing technology to let users search the 13,000 full-text articles made available by the Allen Institute for AI et al. Any user can success the platform by going to https://covid19.doctorevidence.com/ and logging in under User Name: covid19, and Password: covid19. There are pre-loaded Coronavirus questions with updated search results in the platform once a user is logged in.
"DRE feels compelled to immediately share our powerful artificial intelligence technology solutions to help researchers find and review the emerging global evidence on the novel Coronavirus and COVID-19," said Bob Battista, MBA, FRCPH, FRCP Edin., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Doctor Evidence.
Dr. Todd Feinman, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Doctor Evidence adds, "DRE's search platform will enable researchers to get fast answers to questions as the evidence rapidly evolves. Evidence will help flatten the curve."
About Doctor Evidence:
DRE is a market leading company in the AI-enabled health technology marketplace that deploys state-of-the-art solutions to identify, synthesize, and analyze complex clinical data into actionable knowledge. DRE provides instant, continuous search and data synthesis intelligence across critical functions of Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Life Science companies to optimize their strategies that enable them to generate actionable data insights. Its technology platform provides DRE's customers with a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") Insights Engine which empower them to make better decisions from lab to patient.