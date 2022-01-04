WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Responsum Health (Responsum), an innovative developer of personalized patient apps and chronic-disease knowledge communities, in partnership with the Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning (ACHL), announced an agreement with Astellas, a global healthcare company, to create and manage an online connection and knowledge platform for women living with hot flashes related to the onset of menopause.
The platform, called Responsum for Menopause, will launch to the public in early March and will be free to access via web browser or mobile app. It will launch with the goal of securing at least 1,000 patient subscriber accounts and at least 20,000 individual engagements with patients and/or their caregivers within its first year.
While 50% of the female population will go through menopause in some phase of their lives, the condition is often underrecognized and undertreated, leaving patients to suffer from the symptoms. Hot flashes affect an estimated 80% of women with menopause and generally last 10-15 years. The average age for menopause is between 46-53 years, but hot flashes can start during perimenopause, which usually begins at around 40.
As technology has evolved, the internet has made it easier for patients to independently research the disease; however, credibility, accuracy, and authority of the information they find are often lacking.
In collaboration with ACHL and an Expert Advisory Council comprised of leaders from the menopause patient, medical, and advocacy communities, Responsum's menopause knowledge app will provide a digital home for a patient community that features education resources and content applicable to all women experiencing symptoms of the disease.
As it has previously delivered in several other chronic-disease areas, Responsum Health will design, develop, and provide a digital platform with daily-updated, expert-vetted, patient-centered content to address identified unmet educational needs of women experiencing menopause.
The platform and its mobile app will primarily focus on delivering summarized, understandable content that increases patients' awareness of menopause symptoms and their confidence to speak with their healthcare providers and seek treatment when needed. It will serve as a comprehensive patient resource and informational support tool for those suffering from hot flashes associated with menopause while expanding awareness of other, lesser-known symptoms of the condition.
Additionally, the Responsum app approach incorporates an expert-moderated community "chat" around which it convenes robust patient-support networks.
Responsum Health's proven approach has already demonstrated unequaled success at working in partnership with leading advocacy groups to bring its novel digital platforms to patients with pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney disease, glaucoma, uterine fibroids, and long COVID.
Finally, in addition to educating patients, the Responsum platform will provide the program's supporter, Astellas, with insights gathered from user data and surveys. Through quarterly surveys, including initial benchmarking, Responsum will work with Astellas to measure the impact of its content and community support on patients' self-reported knowledge level, willingness to engage healthcare providers, and mental health (among others).
"We are grateful that Astellas is willing to support our mission to educate, support, and empower people with chronic conditions through our unique approach to providing individuals with the information they need to drive better outcomes," said Andrew Rosenberg, founder of Responsum Health. "By working with recognized educational leaders like ACHL, as well as trusted voices from within the patient advocacy community, we have created a unique online platform that fills a vital information gap—while simultaneously creating an authentic, welcoming online community for women with menopause."
About Responsum Health
With a mission of building and supporting online "knowledge communities" of chronic disease patients, Responsum Health (Latin for "the answer") is a disruptive and innovative healthcare startup company that develops and provides free, disease-specific patient engagement platforms and apps that monitor, search, and curate the Internet – and then generate a personalized newsfeed of article summaries vetted by Responsum's patient group and subject matter expert partners. For patients with chronic illness, Responsum Health replaces the need to sort and sift through the Internet on their own with a professionalized search and summary service; indeed, no other such app or platform exists.
Responsum Health wraps a proprietary newsfeed into a highly engaging digital platform that enables patients to comment on and rate the articles and share with their professional care team and loved ones. Responsum platforms also enable patients to share experiences through a moderated social wall, organize their health information, and find local patient support groups and services near them.
With dynamic patient knowledge platforms in areas as diverse as pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney disease, uterine fibroids, glaucoma, and long COVID, Responsum Health's apps drive extremely high user engagement metrics that widely exceed industry standards. Developed from years of interviews, extensive research at Carnegie Mellon University, and collaboration with hundreds of patients worldwide, Responsum Health's disease-specific apps are designed to improve patients' knowledge, grow their self-confidence, and provide for the organization and coordination of their healthcare information. Today, thousands of patients and their caregivers rely on Responsum Health apps and content for their daily health information.
The company is a part of the Startup Health network of recognized healthcare innovators and counts leading corporations and organizations among its clients and partners in delivering knowledge platforms in areas as diverse as pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney disease, uterine fibroids, and glaucoma. Clients and partners of Responsum Health include Astellas, Otsuka, Abbvie, Galapagos, the Allergan Foundation, Prevent Blindness, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, The White Dress Project, the Black Women's Health Imperative, and CARE About Fibroids.
Responsum is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
About the Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning (ACHL)
The Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning has been an accredited provider of CME/CE for over 20 years. ACHL's mission is to design, develop, and implement quality continuing education activities that will have a positive influence on the way healthcare is practiced and ultimately to improve the quality of care provided to patients. ACHL serves its mission by designing directly sponsored and jointly sponsored educational activities using a variety of educational methods, media, and approaches.
ACHL has extensive experience in developing a wide variety of live, print, and online activities in a variety of therapeutic areas as well as patient-specific education and resources. Their educational activities have been distributed to physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, case managers, physician assistants, patients, and caregivers.
