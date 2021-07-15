WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Responsum Health (Responsum) announced that its recently launched knowledge platform for COVID-19 "long haulers" (Responsum for Long COVID) had quickly grown to over 1000 members. The app's analytics further show incredibly high levels of user activity and demonstrate an unprecedented demand for the tool from people suffering with long-term health effects of COVID-19.
The only app of its kind, Responsum for Long COVID provides users with a free toolkit of useful, community-oriented features including a personalized Newsfeed that delivers easy-to-read summaries of important COVID-related news and information from across the Internet everyday. All Responsum article summaries are written by a team of professional health writers and uniquely vetted for accuracy and the absence of commercial bias by an expert advisory panel of patients and respected providers.
Other features of the app include the Community Chat, a carefully moderated social wall where individuals share lived experiences and advice with each other in a safe space; automatic translation into seven languages; and the Patient One-Sheet, which allows patients to easily collect, maintain, and print their key medical information. Community members also have access to Responsum's robust collection of trusted patient resources, including information on financial assistance and support services.
"COVID-19, and its still-uncertain long-term effects, has the potential to be the most devastating chronic condition of our generation impacting millions," said Responsum Health Founder and CEO Andrew Rosenberg. "Today, hundreds of thousands of people struggling with Long COVID are desperate for trustworthy information and support from fellow 'long haulers.' We are proud to be providing them with a state-of-the-art app to help them better understand their treatment options, develop strategies to improve their health and quality of life, and find community among others who are facing the same challenges."
About Responsum Health
Responsum Health's mission is to build and support online knowledge communities for chronic disease patients. The company offers a free, revolutionary patient engagement platform that monitors, searches, and curates the internet to generate a personalized Newsfeed of article summaries, which are vetted by Responsum's patient group partners. Each comprehensive platform enables patients to comment on and rate articles, as well as share them with their professional care team and loved ones. Responsum also helps patients to better organize their health information, find local patient support groups and services, and support one another through a moderated, disease-specific social wall.
