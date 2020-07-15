SARASOTA, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restflix, a revolutionary streaming service designed to help users fall asleep faster and rest better, launches today on Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, and more with 20+ personalized channels full of meditative music, tranquil sensations, and calming videos designed to gently ease users into a productive night's sleep.
Restflix is founded by Black creative entrepreneur Kevin Hillman. In the face of a global pandemic, civil unrest, and being a father of two young boys, Hillman consistently struggled with productive, restful sleep. After downloading several apps, combing through video platforms, and dealing with months of insomnia, he knew there should be a solution that solved a two-fold problem of getting people to relax and unwind while subconsciously promoting love, unity, forgiveness, and other ideas at the heart of where subconscious beliefs are cemented - during sleep.
Hillman said, "After months of laying awake wide-eyed, not being able to relax my mind and fall asleep, I realized no solution out there was solving the heart of the sleep issue and the conflicts that are causing the stress and division in everyday life. As a creative entrepreneur, I wanted a solution that would make a major difference in the hearts of people like myself who are struggling to rest because of the stress and conflicts in our present time, and through Restflix's sound technology and content, people awake rejuvenated and ready to tackle the day."
Using a proven and exciting technology, binaural beats that harness the brain's responsiveness to sound, Restflix videos are designed to alter the brain's degree of arousal. Seventy-three percent of research participants experienced higher levels of melatonin after listening to binaural beats.
Hillman discovered sleep disorders and insomnia continue to be among the leading medical conditions facing Americans with one in three American adults getting less than seven hours of sleep a night. Poor sleep comes with a slew of negative consequences: weight gain; memory and cognition issues; a weakened, sluggish immune system; an increased risk for diabetes and heart disease; and many other ailments. Research shows that sleep quality is one of the greatest indicators of health, and Americans report a dramatic drop in quality of life when they are unable to allow their body to rest and repair at night.
"No one has yet to specifically address sleep disorders and ailments even with all the progress in mental health. In light of COVID-19 contributing to anxiety, depression, and rising unemployment throughout the U.S., it's critical all Americans are equipped with accessible apps to rest deeper. With Restflix, our goal is to give people a tool to relax, recharge, fall asleep faster, and wake feeling more rejuvenated," said Hillman.
With a background as a creative director, Hillman served as the president of Powr, a video syndication and monetization platform, before launching Onzic.io, a leading digital advertising company with premium video and display advertising.
