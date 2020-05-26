WACO, Texas, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration 1®, one of the fastest-growing and most-trusted restoration franchises in North America, recently unveiled its "Keep It Clean" program to address the growing demand for its disinfecting and cleaning services as cities and states across the country reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program directly addresses a recent national survey, which said 82% of Americans are more concerned with cleaning tools and protocol in public spaces since the coronavirus, and 76% will hold businesses accountable for how they clean their public spaces. One of four workers surveyed said they would even leave their jobs if their employers didn't make investments in cleanliness.
"The demand for our disinfecting services continues to increase across the country as America reopens and organizations put the health and safety of their people first," said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. "That's why our Keep It Clean program can customize our professional cleaning services to the individual needs of our customers and the spaces where they live and work. From hospitals and office parks to first responders' vehicles and individual homes, we are addressing every situation for large and small gatherings."
Restoration 1 team members are certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning & Restoration Certification) and use only EPA-registered disinfectants to decontaminate and disinfect high touch points and other surfaces. In addition, all Restoration 1 cleanup technicians use the appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), up to and including fully-encapsulated and protective coveralls with full-face respirators.
To schedule a free Keep It Clean consultation and get more information, people can visit https://www.restoration1.com/keep-it-clean.
About Restoration 1®
Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There are nearly 300 locations open and in development throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next three years. Restoration 1 has earned numerous rankings from Entrepreneur and is featured in "12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities - Second Edition" by franchise expert Dr. John Hayes. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com.