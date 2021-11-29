HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Providing exceptional dental care for patients is the top priority at Restore Dental. Husband and wife team, Dr. Dave Chiu and Dr. Jieun Chiu, ensure patients have access to the best possible dental treatments available. They welcome kids, teens, adults and seniors to their practice in Highlands Ranch, offering a wide selection of services for the entire family. Restore Dental offers a full range of dental services from teeth cleaning and root canals, dental bonding, dental crowns and dental implants to teeth whitening, dental veneers and so much more. The practice offers Invisalign® for those who wish to discreetly undergo orthodontic treatment. By investing in the new iTero® digital scanner, intraoral scans allow patients to receive a truly individualized Invisalign® treatment plan. This intraoral scanner allows a distinct and customized fit with Invisalign® as well as with mouthguards, whitening trays and oral appliances used to treat sleep apnea.
Patients at Restore Dental can now utilize the iTero® scanner alongside Invisalign® treatment and experience a much better treatment path. Their aligners will fit more accurately against their teeth, creating the smile that they desire. The iTero® scanner captures images of a patient's mouth to create three-dimensional dental images in just minutes. This portable device includes a hand-held mechanism that gently and comfortably takes a digital impression of the mouth. In just minutes, the image from the iTero® scanner is uploaded into the iTero software, and patients can get a true visual picture of what their smile will look like when they complete orthodontic treatment.
"By introducing the new iTero digital scanner, our team can provide patients with the most advanced technology and an optimal cosmetic outcome," says Dr. Dave Chiu.
More About Restore Dental:
Restore Dental is located at 9362 S. Colorado Blvd, Ste D-14 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. This cutting-edge practice is a one-stop dental care facility. From dental implants and orthodontic treatment to smile makeovers and tooth extractions, this experienced team can provide the dental care that families need. At Restore Dental, they understand that patients require more than just basic dental care, so they go above and beyond, putting comfort first. At Restore Dental, you will find a relaxing environment and friendly staff that will be there for all your dental care needs. They can assist with flexible scheduling, dental insurance claims and financing options.
For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 720-735-7376 or visit http://www.restoredentalco.com.
