New white paper from The Beryl Institute highlights action steps to address incivility and physical violence faced by healthcare professionals today
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute releases "Restoring Safe Workplaces in Healthcare: A Commitment to the Human Experience," revealing the impact of incivility and hostility in healthcare workplaces and why ensuring safe environments strengthens the overall capacity to deliver the best in overall care. Contributors from the US and Brazil reveal why workplace safety is relevant to the human experience and the implications of not being committed to workforce safety as a foundational promise.
The paper offers tangible actions framed within prevention, education and intervention for ensuring safe workplaces. Through a lens of the human experience, the paper shares how organizations are taking action within the broader community to create safe spaces for healing. The paper demonstrates that unaddressed workplace safety issues lead to tangible impacts across healthcare organizations.
Key takeaways include:
- Workplace safety is linked to worker well-being and their ability to provide care.
- Healthcare environments that do not support workforce safety and implement a zero-tolerance policy for workplace violence will experience a range of implications from poor morale to the workforce leaving the profession.
- Organizations that successfully create physical and psychological safety for healthcare workers uphold patient/family accountability, workforce training, and community collaboration.
"Healthcare workers choose purposeful work, mostly driven by the desire to give something more of themselves. They deserve systems and processes that show support, ensure prevention, provide means to speak up and provide tangible steps to resolution," Jason A. Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute.
To access the executive brief, white paper, and patient reflection visit https://www.theberylinstitute.org/page/WhitePapers
