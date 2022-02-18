METAIRIE, La., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RestorixHealth At-Home Wound Healing Services is now accepting Healthy Blue LA.
"Our At-Home Wound Healing Services is just one way we are working toward making wound healing accessible for all," said Douglas Cogliano, Senior Vice President At-Home Wound Healing Services. "As a provider with Healthy Blue LA, we can bring this essential service to their members."
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana has seen nearly 1.2 million cases of COVID since 2020(1). Early research suggests that delayed wound care due to the pandemic has resulted in more severe infections, increased hospital admissions and ultimately, more amputations(2). The findings reinforce what we already know—wound care is essential to the health and well-being of patients with wounds.
RestorixHealth At-Home Wound Healing Services provides patients with non-healing wounds with custom, advanced wound healing solutions in the comfort and convenience of their home. In addition to Healthy Blue LA, the At-Home Wound Healing Services also accepts Peoples Health, United Healthcare and Humana.
RestorixHealth At-Home Wound Healing Services is a specialized service line of RestorixHealth, a leading developer and operator of advanced wound healing centers and provider of wound healing direct-care services.
Physicians may refer their patients by calling 855.228.0790 or faxing 866.422.3202. Self referrals are also accepted. Associates are available to provide more information and assist in determining plan eligibility.
About RestorixHealth
RestorixHealth recently joined with American Medical Technologies (AMT) to become the nation's leading wound care solutions company, developing and operating advanced wound healing centers, providing wound healing direct-care services and education, and delivering advanced wound supplies directly to patients nationwide. Forging strong relationships with their partners, RestorixHealth provides customized wound healing programs and solutions that increase the access to care, lower or avoid direct care costs, reduce hospital admissions, improve outcomes and increase patient and partner satisfaction. For more information, visit http://www.RestorixHealth.com.
