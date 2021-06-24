SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Results of HiccaAway Hiccup Cessation Device Study Published in the JAMA Network Open
HiccAway, the world's first medical device that safely and easily relieves hiccups, is the subject of an article in the May 18, 2021 issue of the JAMA Network Open publication. The article, titled "Evaluation of the Forced Inspiratory Suction and Swallow Tool to Stop Hiccups," addresses the findings of a four-month cross-sectional study of 674 participants from multiple countries.
The article states, "Home remedies to relieve transient hiccups, such as breath holding, recycled breathing in a paper bag and drinking water from the far side of a glass, are plagued by unclear instructions, inconsistent performance and poor effectiveness. There is a need for a simple and effective way to stop hiccups. The forced inspiratory suction and swallow tool (FISST) has a low-cost design and straightforward mode of action that stimulates the phrenic and vagus nerves by inducing diaphragmatic contraction and epiglottis closure, respectively. The study hypothesis was that patients with hiccups would associate FISST with more effective termination of transient hiccups compared with home remedies."
In the study, FISST stopped hiccups in nearly 92% of cases and was rated favorably compared with home remedies across all demographic characteristics, hiccup frequencies and hiccup duration. No adverse effects were reported.
HiccAway is a straw-like device that a person suffering from hiccups uses to sip water through from a cup or bottle. Sipping water through the device instantly relieves hiccups by generating enough pressure to lower the diaphragm, while simultaneously activating the epiglottis (the leaf-shaped flap in the throat. Doing this stimulates two nerves – the phrenic and the vagus nerves – responsible for hiccups. This allows the brain to reset and stops the hiccups.
HiccAway was designed by Dr. Ali Seifi, Director of the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. HiccAway is a safe, natural alternative to existing drug therapies and is much more effective than conventional home remedies to stop hiccups. Dr. Seifi was inspired to develop an effective method for curing hiccups after seeing his neurology patients suffering from them. After two years of research and testing multiple prototypes, he created the HiccAway medical device.
"After I witnessed my patients suffering from hiccups without an effective treatment, I decided to make a device that would be simple to use and is easily available to all people," said Dr. Seifi. "When you forcefully sip water through the device, it distracts the phrenic and the vagus nerves enough that they forget to connect with each other. This interruption stops the hiccups."
About HiccAway
HiccAway is safe and easy to use by people of all ages to stop hiccups. In addition, medical professionals employ it to treat their patients suffering from hiccups. HiccAway's patent application was submitted in 2017 and today it is patent pending in the United States and Europe. HiccAway is currently offered through the company's website, https://hiccaway.com/ and through Amazon. It will become available to retail consumers in Texas HEB grocery stores as of early September 2021.
About the JAMA Network Open
JAMA Network Open is an international, peer-reviewed, open access, general medical journal that publishes research on clinical care, innovation in health care, health policy, and global health across all health disciplines and countries for clinicians, investigators, and policy makers.
Media Contact: Blithe Wiley
210-863-9302
Media Contact
Blithe Wiley, Blithe Wiley Communications, +1 (210) 863-9302, Blithewiley3@gmail.com
SOURCE HiccAway