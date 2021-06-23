SEATTLE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RET Physical Therapy Group (RET), a part of the Confluent Health family, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Northwest Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation Center Inc., P.S. (NWPT), a private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice located through Northwest Washington State.
"Over the past 42 years, NWPT has evolved its practice to include skills and experience in manual therapy and orthopedics as well as specializations in industrial rehabilitation, pelvic health, and vestibular therapy," says NWPT's President Megan Douglas, PT, DPT, MTC, OCS. "Throughout the years our practice has grown to include four clinics throughout Washington State, all for the convenience of our community and its patrons."
In addition to the clinic's convenience factor, NWPT also includes athletic training with its therapists actively involved in local athletic programs spanning from recreational to collegiate level sports.
"Joining the RET family will allow our practice and staff to continue this growth while keeping our Washington State community at the top of our mind."
While patients will continue to see the same familiar faces at NWPT and be provided with the same services, the clinical team will gain access to the shared management services provided by RET's parent company, Confluent Health. These services include efficient branding, marketing and finance tools as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence in Motion, a nationally recognized physical therapy program.
"We are proud to partner with Northwest Physical Therapy and have known about their exceptional quality of care and impressive growth within Washington State for years," says RET's CEO Bill Pfister, DPT, MPT, CLT. "Megan and their entire team make up a pre-eminent practice in the Washington area and are going to add significant value as we grow together. Our partnership has endless possibilities."
"As a Physical Therapist-owned business, Northwest Physical Therapy has mastered the integration of bringing together the best clinical talent and delivering the highest quality care and service excellence. In the years to come, accommodating the vast growth and volume of musculoskeletal and chronic pain patients requires proven, hands-on partnerships and we believe Northwest Physical Therapy is perfectly aligned to answer the call."
This partnership makes 40 RET clinics across Washington state, further expanding the group's footprint.
For more information about RET please visit https://retptgroup.com. For more information about NWPT, or to meet with one of their expert therapists, please visit https://www.physicaltherapynorthwest.com.
About RET Physical Therapy Group:
RET Physical Therapy Group was founded in 1973 by Robert E. Tutland, PT. All RET locations are locally owned by a team of physical therapists dedicated to operating neighborhood, service-oriented clinics with highly skilled staff delivering excellent care and customer service. RET believes in a balance of family, work, community, and fun, and strives to retain valuable employees through support, recognition, and a commitment to balanced personal and professional lives. To learn more, visit https//retptgroup.com.
About Northwest Physical Therapy:
Northwest Physical Therapy is a Washington State based private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice. They positively impact the lives of their patients by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies and an approach that teats patients like family. For more information, visit physicaltherapynorthwest.com.
