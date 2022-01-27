NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glow Botanica is on a quest to bring hormonal wellness front and center in women's health, across each life cycle. The revolutionary female led brand is reinventing hormonal wellness around the knowledge that behind most symptoms, there is one common cause: body hormonal imbalances.
Two years in the making, the brand's newly-launched Tummy Butter formula helps the body retrieve balance, following naturopathic principles and ingredients able to soothe all types of hormonal discomfort, from PMS to Menopause. The topical is free of estrogen, progesterone, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals. It is clinically proven, 100% natural, hormone-free, and made with therapeutic plants. The topical facilitates the absorption of the natural ingredients, and it's effective to relieve cramps, bloating hot flashes, and mood shifts. Results are noticeable after 30 days of daily use.
Glow Botanica's founder, Ana G. Herrera, was impacted by years of struggles with extreme hormonal imbalance. She turned her pain into her purpose by formulating a new and natural, daily hormonal topical cream. Herrera has collaborated with doctors and derma-pharmacologists since the brand's inception.
"When Herrera approached me to join as a scientific advisor, I saw her mission was clear: to help millions of women struggling from hormonal imbalances by creating formulas supported by research and trial results that speak for themselves," said Dr. Elizabeth Poynor, Glow Botanica Lead Scientific Advisor.
Before launching Tummy Butter, Glow Botanica conducted a clinical trial with 100 women, between the ages of 28 and 55. 50% of participants experienced PMS and 50% showed menopausal symptoms. They all used the product daily, for 60 days.
The results are impressive:
● 64% experienced a reduction in symptoms
● 51% experienced improvements in mood
● 70 % of women declared they would stop using their current treatments after trying Tummy Butter
"I created Glow Botanica so that all women could achieve hormonal well-being, in complete harmony with their bodies, instead of forcing them to live in constant discomfort and pain or just covering their symptoms" said Herrera.
Glow Botanica's Tummy Butter can be purchased on the company website: https://www.glowbotanica.com
About Glow Botanica
Launched in 2021, Glow Botanica is committed to hormonal well-being for women of all ages, across every life cycle, and adopts a forward-thinking and modern approach to health and wellness, inspired by naturopathic principles. Founder Ana G. Herrera suffered from Stage IV Endometriosis, and experienced pain, infertility, and surgeries for over a decade. She learned first-hand how disruptive hormonal issues can be in women's life and how, too often, they are underestimated and overlooked. With over 15 years in the personal care industry and her journey, Herrera combined her professional and personal experiences to make a difference in women's health. Her commitment to the importance of hormonal education is also at the core of Hormone University, the platform she created to provide free and accessible information to women across the globe, addressing every aspect and phase of their lives, in partnership with doctors and experts. More information can be found on hormone-university.com
You can find Glow Botanica on Instagram @getglowbotanica
Media Contact:
Jessica Henderson
916.690.5923
###
Media Contact
Christina Towle, BuzzBright PR, Glow Botanica, +1 (609) 651-3529, christina@buzzbrightpr.com
SOURCE Glow Botanica