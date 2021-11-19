SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, adds Pacific Northwest Retina (PNR) to its national consortium. PNR is the 18th practice to join RCA and has a state-of-the-art surgery center in Bellevue, Washington. As the premier retina specialists in the Northwest, they provide medical and surgical treatments of retina, macula, and vitreous conditions.
The 10 board-certified physicians of PNR serve patients across seven locations in the greater Seattle area. PNR's locations include Bellevue, Bellingham, Burlington, Ellensburg, Kent Station, Mountain Lake, and Seattle. Formerly known as Proliance Retina, PNR has been one the of the longstanding centers of excellence for retinal care in Seattle and throughout the Northwest. The practice was originally incorporated in December 2005 by Dr. Craig Wells and Dr. Robert Nash, and their clinical offices were located on the Swedish Hospital campus in Seattle.
"We are the largest retina group practice in the Pacific Northwest. The relationship with RCA provides a unique opportunity to closely collaborate with some of the best retinal physicians in the world and give our patients direct access to promising investigational therapies, many for disorders that currently have no proven treatments," said David Saperstein, MD, Pacific Northwest Retina. "RCA's strong capital position will allow us to continue to grow, making it easier for our patients to access this state-of-the-art care while maintaining our high quality of service throughout the organization."
PNR provides the best, most up-to-date treatments for their patients. Their physicians have participated in several clinical trials testing new drugs for Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Vein Occlusions, Vitreomacular Traction, and Ocular Melanoma. Currently, PNR is very active in five clinical trials studying dry AMD, wet AMD, and other conditions.
"We are delighted to welcome the fabulous doctors and staff of Pacific Northwest Retina to the ever-expanding RCA family. Our neighbors to the north have been providing expert and compassionate care from the greater Seattle area to Bellingham and beyond for over two decades," said Joel Pearlman, MD, PhD, Retinal Consultants Medical Group of Sacramento. "Like other RCA practices, they have advanced the boundaries of knowledge through extensive clinical research, helping to create new and better treatments for blinding diseases. Their partnership enriches our ability to save sight and improve the lives of our patients through innovation and the highest quality care. We look forward to a very bright future together."
RCA includes practices in New York, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, and California, and the addition of PNR furthers RCA's goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America, please visit
http://www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit http://www.websterequitypartners.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Lynn Morgan, RCA, +1 9172135506, amorgan26@outlook.com
SOURCE RCA